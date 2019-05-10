You never want to pull out your umbrella indoors

Parts of Houston are underwater this morning after powerful thunderstorms produced as much as seven inches of rain in some areas. The storms dropped hail the size of a person’s palm and flooded many roadways.

@TxStormChasers pretty big stuff here near Katy freeway and the Sam@Houston Tollway in Houston pic.twitter.com/IsUxYbMpWe — Geri Bishop (@gbishop34) May 10, 2019

That kind of weather is exactly why the Astros put a roof on Minute Maid Park, but the storm was so outrageous that it had water pouring in through the retractable roof. Fans unexpectedly had to whip out their umbrellas while sitting indoors. And it wasn’t just one crack in the roof leaking water into the stands—the rain was coming in from all over the place.

It's raining at the Astros game.



The Astros have an indoor ballpark. pic.twitter.com/8WCn7nrjlr — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 10, 2019

It’s raining INSIDE Minute Maid park!! @astros .. this is insane . But let’s gooo astros !! pic.twitter.com/x9nrHnpCXh — ☮️Jackie ☮️ (@JackieKohlmaier) May 10, 2019

The rain may have ended up helping to seal a win for Houston. With two on and one out in the ninth, trailing by two runs, Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence hit a line drive to rightfield. It was one of the wettest areas of the ballpark so many fans had vacated their seats, giving Josh Reddick plenty of room to make a slick catch to bring the ball back from over the wall.

“If (fans) sitting where they normally are, maybe a few hands in the way and not able to make that play,” Reddick said after the game. “A little blessing in disguise we had all that rain tonight.”

Congrats on your worthless souvenir

With a third-inning homer against the Tigers, Albert Pujols became just the fifth player in MLB history to record 2,500 RBIs. The fan who caught the ball lucked into a priceless piece of history and could have turned it into something very valuable, except he left the stadium without getting it authenticated and now the only thing that says it’s the historic ball is the fan’s word.

Apparently the fan who caught Albert Pujols' 2,000th RBI ball declined to exchange it for anything, Pujols/Trout-signed gear. Many offers were made by #Tigers and #Angels officials. The guy left the stadium. The ball is not authenticated. It is worth nothing once fan left park. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) May 9, 2019

Kevin Durant is out for at least the rest of the Rockets series, casting a shadow over the whole NBA playoffs. ... Our new podcast series traces how U.S. women's soccer became a dominant international sport. ... Wisconsin's leading rusher has now started dominating on the track.

Julian Edelman is set to finally graduate from Kent State this weekend. ... ESPN investigates: Why does Joel Embiid fall down so much? ... North Korea reportedly wanted access to "famous basketball players" as part of a denuclearization deal. ... A five-star recruit is leaving Florida after the school botched his roommate situation.

