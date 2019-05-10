Friday’s Hot Clicks: The Astros’ Roof Was No Match for This Crazy Thunderstorm

Bob Levey/Getty Images

But the rain may have saved the game for the Astros. 

By Dan Gartland
May 10, 2019

You never want to pull out your umbrella indoors

Parts of Houston are underwater this morning after powerful thunderstorms produced as much as seven inches of rain in some areas. The storms dropped hail the size of a person’s palm and flooded many roadways.

That kind of weather is exactly why the Astros put a roof on Minute Maid Park, but the storm was so outrageous that it had water pouring in through the retractable roof. Fans unexpectedly had to whip out their umbrellas while sitting indoors. And it wasn’t just one crack in the roof leaking water into the stands—the rain was coming in from all over the place. 

The rain may have ended up helping to seal a win for Houston. With two on and one out in the ninth, trailing by two runs, Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence hit a line drive to rightfield. It was one of the wettest areas of the ballpark so many fans had vacated their seats, giving Josh Reddick plenty of room to make a slick catch to bring the ball back from over the wall.

 

“If (fans) sitting where they normally are, maybe a few hands in the way and not able to make that play,” Reddick said after the game. “A little blessing in disguise we had all that rain tonight.”

Congrats on your worthless souvenir

With a third-inning homer against the Tigers, Albert Pujols became just the fifth player in MLB history to record 2,500 RBIs. The fan who caught the ball lucked into a priceless piece of history and could have turned it into something very valuable, except he left the stadium without getting it authenticated and now the only thing that says it’s the historic ball is the fan’s word. 

The best of SI

Kevin Durant is out for at least the rest of the Rockets series, casting a shadow over the whole NBA playoffs. ... Our new podcast series traces how U.S. women’s soccer became a dominant international sport. ... Wisconsin’s leading rusher has now started dominating on the track

Around the sports world

Julian Edelman is set to finally graduate from Kent State this weekend. ... ESPN investigates: Why does Joel Embiid fall down so much? ... North Korea reportedly wanted access to “famous basketball players” as part of a denuclearization deal. ... A five-star recruit is leaving Florida after the school botched his roommate situation.

What a beautiful spring day for baseball

Can’t wait for the Patriots to celebrate their Super Bowl Tournament win

Kawhi’s hands are otherworldly

View this post on Instagram

The KLAW elevates for the board on ESPN!

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

How about this combo of hustle and skill?

Tony Romo stays dropping dimes

Another day, another dramatic soccer game

Another ninth-inning home run robbery!

Josh Bell is only the fourth player to splash one into the river in Pittsburgh

Someone got a little too excited

It just keeps getting worse

Reporters have to keep their heads on a swivel

Not sports

These are the most unusual ingredients craft brewers put in their beers. ... A Florida man arrested for refusing to remove the “I eat ass” sticker from his truck had all charges dropped. ... Netflix is getting closer to revealing what people actually watch on the platform

Billionaires can buy the best drugs

Conan clearly hated this joke

I really want to know why this video was made

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message