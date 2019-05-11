Mother of Dragons

Emilia Clarke made a courtside appearance at Warriors-Rockets on Friday night, which prompted an appropriate reaction from the Rockets’ mascot.

Steph showing Emilia Clarke how to end a series. — Craig Malamut (@mutsackcraig) May 11, 2019

I’m sorry...what?

.@TilmanJFertitta:"I'm a fighter.That's my culture.The longer I own this team they're gonna pick up more of my culture..We had 'em.We should have stepped on their throats the other night & cut their throats..It's step on their throats & let's take it back to Houston & end it n 6" pic.twitter.com/dcXTQgPZoP — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 11, 2019

Shopping With Shaq

"You can’t be rolling into the Staples Center in that Astro van that has a dent on the side." On this week’s podcast, Mark Madsen talked about meeting (and going car shopping with) Shaq. Side note: "Shopping With Shaq" would be a spectacular TV show.

Deafening Message

Lakers fans are pissed. Six straight non-playoff seasons, botched coaching search, on- and off-the-court dysfunction. The fans are done. They’re ready to have a voice. The plan: Stage a protest at Staples Center to get the attention of Jeanie Buss. Technically, it probably worked. They probably did get the attention of Buss with their out-of-control, "Call in the riot police!" protest.

It’s Time, Northwestern

Last week, I made a list of eight college logos in dire need of a makeover. Unsurprisingly, the Twitter mob unleashed the fury on my opinions.

"Yeah, it’s really weird"

Mike Piellucci jumped into the world of competitive college meat judging, which even the judgers admit is a very weird activity (sport?).

Abby Dahlkemper

Watch it again

15 Very Small, But Very Cool Details In The "It Chapter Two" Teaser That Will Make You Say, "I Love This Already!" https://t.co/YO0vhdv0va — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 10, 2019

Never seen it...should indulge?

Odds and Ends

This is pure insanity ...This guy has better hand coordination than you ... The true (and boring) story of that guy who appeared to buy Danica Patrick a drink at the Bucks’ game ... ICYMI: Athlon ranked all 130 FBS head coaching jobs ... SVP is the man.

Suffocating defense

Absolute Missile from Putin pic.twitter.com/NbV5YOvxJg — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 10, 2019

Peach Belt Web Gems!

Double Whammy

Not only did Marwin Gonzalez’s head get smoked by Niko Goodrum, his head also smacked into his leg in the aftermath:

Niko Goodrum just kicked Marwin Gonzalez in the head pic.twitter.com/RU0Rz7eXKz — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) May 11, 2019

