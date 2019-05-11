Weekend Hot Clicks: Lakers Fans Are Protesting While Khaleesi Sits Courtside

This weekend's Hot Clicks feature Lakers fans staging a sad protest outside Staples Center while Emilia Clarke attended Rockets-Warriors Game 6. 

By Andrew Doughty
May 11, 2019

Mother of Dragons

Emilia Clarke made a courtside appearance at Warriors-Rockets on Friday night, which prompted an appropriate reaction from the Rockets’ mascot.

I’m sorry...what?

Shopping With Shaq

"You can’t be rolling into the Staples Center in that Astro van that has a dent on the side." On this week’s podcast, Mark Madsen talked about meeting (and going car shopping with) Shaq. Side note: "Shopping With Shaq" would be a spectacular TV show.

Deafening Message

Lakers fans are pissed. Six straight non-playoff seasons, botched coaching search, on- and off-the-court dysfunction. The fans are done. They’re ready to have a voice. The plan: Stage a protest at Staples Center to get the attention of Jeanie Buss. Technically, it probably worked. They probably did get the attention of Buss with their out-of-control, "Call in the riot police!" protest.

It’s Time, Northwestern

Last week, I made a list of eight college logos in dire need of a makeover. Unsurprisingly, the Twitter mob unleashed the fury on my opinions.

"Yeah, it’s really weird"

Mike Piellucci jumped into the world of competitive college meat judging, which even the judgers admit is a very weird activity (sport?).

Abby Dahlkemper

Watch it again

Never seen it...should indulge?

Odds and Ends

This is pure insanity ...This guy has better hand coordination than you ... The true (and boring) story of that guy who appeared to buy Danica Patrick a drink at the Bucks’ game ... ICYMI: Athlon ranked all 130 FBS head coaching jobs ... SVP is the man.

Suffocating defense

Peach Belt Web Gems!

Double Whammy

Not only did Marwin Gonzalez’s head get smoked by Niko Goodrum, his head also smacked into his leg in the aftermath:

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

