1. Joel Embiid's Sunday night ended in tears and started with a tongue lashing from Charles Barkley.

Embiid did not like some of the things Barkley had said about his play during the playoffs, so the Sixers big man fired off a direct shot at the TNT analyst. "He doesn't know what he's talking about sometimes," Embiid said of Barkley. "He just says whatever he wants to."

Obvioulsy, Barkley was not going to let those comments slide by without a retort, so he took direct aim at Embiid.

"Listen, I'm easy to find," Barkley said before the Sixers' Game 7 loss against the Raptors. "I've always said he's a hell of a player. If he can stay healthy, he's gonna be one of the greatest ever. If he can stay healthy. The verdict's still out on that. But I get sick of these guys complaining. These young guys, they never call us and say—when I bragged about him and Ben Simmons a few years ago and said they were gonna be the future of the NBA—he didn't call me and say, 'Hey, Charles. Thanks for the kind words.' But listen, I'm gonna criticize guys if they deserve it. They can kiss my ass if they don't like it."

Barkley is the best. If I didn’t know any better I’d think he’s talking about a lot of big shots in MMA, too 😏 pic.twitter.com/LX8s79WDiv — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 13, 2019

It's pretty great to be a public figure who can say anything you want without any blowback from your bosses.

2. The Raptors radio call of Kawhi Leonard's four-bounce game-winning, series-cliching shot was not nearly as over the top as you'd think.

Raptors radio call of Kawhi Leonard's game winner! pic.twitter.com/qIkJGGYxa7 — 69 (@ftbeard_17) May 13, 2019

Cleary, the delay hurt the flow there. However, Kevin Harlan managed to deliver an outstanding call.

3. Based on his tweets during the Blazers' Game 7 win against the Nuggets on Sunday, it's clear LeBron James needs to accept Charles Barkley's invitation to join the Inside the NBA crew for a night because he has takes.

That’s exactly why I don’t wanna hear all that analytics talk! In PLAYOFF games when it usually come down to 1/2 possession games down the stretch, just get me bucket! The best shot during that possession. And if it’s a Pull-up 2 then so be it cause it was the best SHOT! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2019

When y’all want to talk REAL basketball let me know. 😁 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2019

4. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN's lead NBA play-by-play announcer Mike Breen, who will call the Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals. During the episode, Breen discusses what it has been like to work with memorable analysts, such as Jeff Van Gundy, Hubie Brown, Bill Walton and Walt Fraizer. He also talks about Warriors fatigue, LeBron James, rumors of Kevin Durant going to the Knicks and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

5. The most underrated thrilling play in sports is an outfielder throwing out a runner at first base. It happened Sunday when Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger threw out Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg.

Cody Bellinger threw this ball 92 mph to cover 126 feet to nail Strasburg at 1st base. What a THROW!



h/t: @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/KDQQDoDH7J — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) May 12, 2019

6. It looks like the WWE has a new power couple.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 69th birthday to the iconic Stevie Wonder.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: I can't wait for the real Kristaps Porzingis story to come out because you know it's going be extra good.