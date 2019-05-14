Traina Thoughts: Knicks Fans Pulling Out All the Stops for Zion Williamson

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It's Zion Williamson or bust for New York Knicks fans when it comes to the NBA draft lottery.

By Jimmy Traina
May 14, 2019

1. Ping pong balls will affect the lives of Knicks fans in a major way Tuesday night.

With the franchise being a laughingstock for 20 years, the New York faithful are in full Zion Williamson mode leading up to the draft lottery.

How desperate are Knicks fans to see their inept franchise turn things around and become somewhat relevant and competent? Priests, rabbis and shamans have been called into action.

They're listening to Lauryn Hill's 1998 song "To Zion."

They're writing poems.

They're praying.

They're offering up body parts.

They're tweeting their way through it.

And they're willing to do anything.

The odds are in the Knicks' favor to land the top pick, but it's far from a lock.

There is no in-between tonight. It will either be one of the greatest nights in franchise history or one of the the biggest disappointments, which means we all win because either outcome will provide excellent content.

In the meantime, if you're a Knicks fan who wants to prepare for the draft lottery by remembering the days when the Garden rocked and the franchise owned New York City, check out my recent podcast with the voice of the Knicks, Mike Breen.

2. You can also prepare for the draft lottery by watching all 62 dunks that Zion threw down while playing at Duke.

3. This was more exciting than the end of the Sixers-Raptors game.

4. Happy 30th birthday to Rob Gronkowski.

5. I've said for two years that ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball telecast is completely unwatchable, so it makes me happy when I see that others agree and lay out the case why it's so bad in such a great way.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Bill Nye is so fed up with people not taking climate change seriously that he's dropping F-bombs all over the place.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: It's the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court legalizing sports betting. Celebrate by betting the Trail Blazers +7.5 Tuesday night.

