It's Zion Williamson or bust for New York Knicks fans when it comes to the NBA draft lottery.
1. Ping pong balls will affect the lives of Knicks fans in a major way Tuesday night.
With the franchise being a laughingstock for 20 years, the New York faithful are in full Zion Williamson mode leading up to the draft lottery.
How desperate are Knicks fans to see their inept franchise turn things around and become somewhat relevant and competent? Priests, rabbis and shamans have been called into action.
A priest, a rabbi and a shaman pray for the Knicks to get Zion Williamson
They're listening to Lauryn Hill's 1998 song "To Zion."
They're listening to Lauryn Hill's 1998 song "To Zion."
Let's Get This Right Tonight. #Knicks
not to be dramatic but I'm wearing a Knicks tee under my dress shirt.
They're writing poems.
Twas the Night Before Knicksmas
And all through the Garden
Not a whistle was blowing
Not even for James Harden
Rafter jerseys hung with one spot bare
In hopes that Zion would soon be there
The Knicks fans were snuggled in beds.
With dreams of KD, Kyrie, and Zion dunking on heads.
They're praying.
Me praying to the #NBADraftLottery Gods that the Knicks are on the Road to Zion
Lord I come to you Tonight, Please help the Knicks get right. I'll forgive Isiah, Donnie, and Phil; but first we need Zion to heal. The Garden is ready for the new Knick, please give us the #1 overall pick. Amen. #Knickstape
They're offering up body parts.
@god I'll give you my left pinky toe for Zion to the Knicks, serious inquiries only
They're tweeting their way through it.
good morning everyone. today is a special day. today is the first day of the future new york knicks dynasty. today is the day the laughing stock of the nba, run by overlord dolan will rise. he has come to save us, and build us a better future
ZION
ZION
The Knicks shit train stops tonight. The basketball gods NEED to bless this team tonight. We're coming Zion
And they're willing to do anything.
@NBA Bro... I can't do much.. but whatever it takes for the @nyknicks to get Zion Williamson, I'm FULLY PREPARED.
The odds are in the Knicks' favor to land the top pick, but it's far from a lock.
Odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery:
Knicks +300
Cavaliers +550
Suns +550
Bulls +600
Hawks +800
Wizards +1000
Pelicans +1200
Grizzlies +1400
Mavericks +1800
Lakers +2500
Timberwolves +2800
Hornets +5000
Heat +8000
Kings +15000 pic.twitter.com/IYhhRT6MCd
There is no in-between tonight. It will either be one of the greatest nights in franchise history or one of the the biggest disappointments, which means we all win because either outcome will provide excellent content.
In the meantime, if you're a Knicks fan who wants to prepare for the draft lottery by remembering the days when the Garden rocked and the franchise owned New York City, check out my recent podcast with the voice of the Knicks, Mike Breen.
2. You can also prepare for the draft lottery by watching all 62 dunks that Zion threw down while playing at Duke.
Zion's #SCtop10 dunks and a whole lot more are coming to the NBA soon.
Relive all 62 of his slams 💪 pic.twitter.com/oPKuSftTwB
3. This was more exciting than the end of the Sixers-Raptors game.
4. This was more exciting than the end of the Sixers-Raptors game.
4. Happy 30th birthday to Rob Gronkowski.
5. I've said for two years that ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball telecast is completely unwatchable, so it makes me happy when I see that others agree and lay out the case why it's so bad in such a great way.
5. I've said for two years that ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball telecast is completely unwatchable, so it makes me happy when I see that others agree and lay out the case why it's so bad in such a great way.
As the Cubs and Brewers played, "Sunday Night Baseball" had other things it wanted to show and discuss.
6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Bill Nye is so fed up with people not taking climate change seriously that he's dropping F-bombs all over the place.
