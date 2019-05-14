1. Ping pong balls will affect the lives of Knicks fans in a major way Tuesday night.

With the franchise being a laughingstock for 20 years, the New York faithful are in full Zion Williamson mode leading up to the draft lottery.

How desperate are Knicks fans to see their inept franchise turn things around and become somewhat relevant and competent? Priests, rabbis and shamans have been called into action.

A priest, a rabbi and a shaman pray for the Knicks to get Zion Williamson https://t.co/jOMozFZvTB pic.twitter.com/kgiYjeW8Lb — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2019

They're listening to Lauryn Hill's 1998 song "To Zion."

Today's Song of the Day: Lauryn Hill - "To Zion"



Let's Get This Right Tonight. #Knickshttps://t.co/ZXy90QXYQC — Carl Anthony Lamarre (@TheRealCL24) May 14, 2019

not to be dramatic but I'm wearing a Knicks tee under my dress shirt. https://t.co/qGjTNMhYik — aw (@aaronwestt) May 14, 2019

They're writing poems.

Twas the Night Before Knicksmas

And all through the Garden

Not a whistle was blowing

Not even for James Harden

Rafter jerseys hung with one spot bare

In hopes that Zion would soon be there

The Knicks fans were snuggled in beds.

With dreams of KD, Kyrie, and Zion dunking on heads. — Stringless Paultron (@Strnglss) May 14, 2019

They're praying.

Me praying to the #NBADraftLottery Gods that the Knicks are on the Road to Zion // pic.twitter.com/lWJEcm2f8h — Mr Mun (@mr_mun_) May 14, 2019

Lord I come to you Tonight, Please help the Knicks get right. I’ll forgive Isiah, Donnie, and Phil; but first we need Zion to heal. The Garden is ready for the new Knick, please give us the #1 overall pick. Amen. #Knickstape — Orlando X. Martinez (@YoungCoachOXM) May 14, 2019

They're offering up body parts.

@god I’ll give you my left pinky toe for Zion to the Knicks, serious inquiries only — Sean O'Gara (@GmOGara) May 14, 2019

They're tweeting their way through it.

good morning everyone. today is a special day. today is the first day of the future new york knicks dynasty. today is the day the laughing stock of the nba, run by overlord dolan will rise. he has come to save us, and build us a better future



ZION



whatever it takes (@qamlls) pic.twitter.com/BktjKIyWnx — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) May 14, 2019

The Knicks shit train stops tonight. The basketball gods NEED to bless this team tonight. We’re coming Zion — Rick (@RickWhit3) May 14, 2019

And they're willing to do anything.

@NBA Bro... I can't do much.. but whatever it takes for the @nyknicks to get Zion Williamson, I'm FULLY PREPARED. pic.twitter.com/kyFmAqW1HR — 🐺WoΛfOfNewYork🇺🇸 (@Word2myKnicks) May 14, 2019

The odds are in the Knicks' favor to land the top pick, but it's far from a lock.

Odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery:



Knicks +300

Cavaliers +550

Suns +550

Bulls +600

Hawks +800

Wizards +1000

Pelicans +1200

Grizzlies +1400

Mavericks +1800

Lakers +2500

Timberwolves +2800

Hornets +5000

Heat +8000

Kings +15000 pic.twitter.com/IYhhRT6MCd — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) May 14, 2019

There is no in-between tonight. It will either be one of the greatest nights in franchise history or one of the the biggest disappointments, which means we all win because either outcome will provide excellent content.

In the meantime, if you're a Knicks fan who wants to prepare for the draft lottery by remembering the days when the Garden rocked and the franchise owned New York City, check out my recent podcast with the voice of the Knicks, Mike Breen.

2. You can also prepare for the draft lottery by watching all 62 dunks that Zion threw down while playing at Duke.

Zion's #SCtop10 dunks and a whole lot more are coming to the NBA soon.



Relive all 62 of his slams 💪 pic.twitter.com/oPKuSftTwB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2019

3. This was more exciting than the end of the Sixers-Raptors game.

4. Happy 30th birthday to Rob Gronkowski.

5. I've said for two years that ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball telecast is completely unwatchable, so it makes me happy when I see that others agree and lay out the case why it's so bad in such a great way.

As the Cubs and Brewers played, "Sunday Night Baseball" had other things it wanted to show and discuss.



If ESPN can't focus on the game, how can viewers?https://t.co/WsVlejpEZq via @phil_rosenthal pic.twitter.com/QiZtSqZgWJ — Chicago Sports (@ChicagoSports) May 14, 2019

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Bill Nye is so fed up with people not taking climate change seriously that he's dropping F-bombs all over the place.

