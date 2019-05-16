1. It's been a while since we had a memorable incident of a fan running on the field during a game, but one man at Wednesday night's Braves game changed that.

This wasn't your run-of-the-mill fan-runs-on-the-field incident because we had wins on both sides. The fan managed to take out one security guard, who completely wiped out while trying to chase the law breaker. However, his glory was short lived because then he got ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED and tackled right into the wall.

Crazy moment at the Braves game when a fan runs on the field. He was really fast but security got him.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/qFciPNyMhR — Carol Sbarge (@carolsbargeWSB) May 16, 2019

I didn't get much of the fan running onto the field, but I got the end!



That's form tackling, folks. #STLCards #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/ATgGKdj13W — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) May 16, 2019

Of course, on TV, the Braves' play-by-play man went into the tired, childish and laughable, "we refuse to show this on our air" speech even though they had already shown it on our air.

2. Speaking of the Braves, here's former third baseman Chipper Jones telling a funny story about the time he once took hitting advice from play-by-play man Boog Sciambi.

Here's the Chipper/Boog story in all its glory. Great work by the production crew to have the video ready. pic.twitter.com/lt0IAuoaqZ — Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) May 16, 2019

3. The Jets have been one of the main laughingstocks in all of sports for pretty much their entire existence and they didn't disappoint Wednesday by firing their GM out of the blue. Here's how the New York tabloids reacted to the franchise axing Mike Mccagnan and naming coach Adam Gase interim GM.

Daily News/NY Post

4. ESPN announced Thursday that its popular daytime NBA show The Jump, hosted by Rachel Nichols, would also air in primetime during the NBA Finals. The show will continue to air from 3-4 p.m. ET and then a new edition will air from 8-8:30 pm ET before games. Funny enough, this topic was heavily discussed on this week's SI Media Podcast with Boston Globe sports media columinst Chad Finn.

We also talked about NBA playoff ratings, the dominance of TNT’s NBA studio show, the level of interest in Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship, Tom Brady’s “friendship” with Donald Trump, FOX’s desire to challenge ESPN’s College GameDay and more.

The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis was also on this week's podcast to discuss his new article “The Stat Pack: Why Sportscasters Idolize Howard Stern.” With Howard Stern releasing a new book, Curtis and I talk about Stern's various connections to sports even though Stern hates sports. They also talk about Howard’s evolution as a broadcaster and interviewer.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

5. It took a couple of extra days, but SI.com's Game of Thrones correspondent Chris Long has weighed in on last Sunday's controverial penultimate episode and he had many strong opinions.

Check out my long ass ⁦@GameOfThrones⁩ review/recap. It’s got a little bit of everything, including some armchair quarterbacking. The main event is of course... Dany 😬 https://t.co/PnzitSl5JD — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 16, 2019

6. Here's something you don't see on sports studio shows: One of the hosts casually recalling the time he got arrested during a bar room fight.

Charles Barkley telling the story of his 1991 arrest in Milwaukee and how he took off his clothes and started doing karate kid moves to confuse three big guys from jumping him pic.twitter.com/wpyLW8QSaR — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 16, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Sometimes you just need some Larry David in your day.

IN CLOSING: Are there any other participants besides Tiger Woods in this weekend's PGA Championship?