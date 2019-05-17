Take a bow

One of the reasons I could never be a broadcaster is that I could never remain calm in an unexpected situation. My call of a buzzer-beater or a walk-off homer would be “oh s---!!!” and I’d be fired before the end of the night. I don’t even know what I’d do if a baseball came into my broadcast booth while I was calling a game. I’d probably get so flustered that I would fail at both calling the game and catching the ball. It’d bounce off my hands and knock over a soda, ruining my computer, I’m sure.

But Marc Schwartz, the announcer for the independent Atlantic League’s Somerset Patriots, not only managed to snag a foul ball that came his way but also gave a very professional call of the whole play.

boy am I impressive... 😎 pic.twitter.com/KaaOWPI84V — Marc Schwartz (@MarcSchwartz26) May 16, 2019

It’s amazing how he never dropped the whole Serious Announcer Voice at any point. That’s a guy who’s ready for anything.

He should be proud of himself, because he easily could have ended up like the minor league announcer who had his laptop smashed by a foul ball.

To my new followers:



When it comes to broadcast booth celebrations, I really only have one move. Hope that is cool kthanks! pic.twitter.com/IKv4eQF2Tn — Marc Schwartz (@MarcSchwartz26) May 17, 2019

Talk about a brain fart...

Orioles infielders Hanser Alberto and Chris Davis combined last night for a play that surely had their Little League coaches pulling their hair out.

In the bottom of the seventh, as the Orioles were in the midst of a total collapse, the Indians had loaded the bases with just one out. Jason Kipnis chopped one to Alberto at second, who first tried to tag Francisco Lindor coming from first before flipping the ball to Davis at first. Kipnis was safe, so Davis thought about getting Lindor on his way to second only to notice that Leonys Martin was rounding third to score the second run of the play. Davis’s throw was late and Martin was safe.

We don't have words to describe this highlight.



Just take a look. pic.twitter.com/3SvLuU9fPz — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 17, 2019

The Orioles are trying to be bad this season (and succeeding) but not in this way. This is real fundamental stuff.

If you’re Alberto, your first option is to see if you can get the runner going for home. But Alberto never even looks to see where the runner on third (Jordan Luplow) is. His first instinct is to try to tag Lindor, who smartly makes Alberto waste as much time as possible.

Davis, meanwhile, also fails to account for the fact that the point of baseball is to cross home plate and tries to get Lindor caught in a rundown, allowing Martin to score easily.

Just a disaster all around. At least give the Orioles credit for finding new ways to be terrible.

CJ McCollum finally met Jennifer

The biggest meme among NBA fans since last summer has been CJ McCollum’s exasperated response to a trash-talking Warriors fan after he talked about superteams with Kevin Durant on his podcast.

Im trying Jennifer — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

Jennifer even got a shoutout after McCollum dropped 24 in a postseason win over the Thunder.

🤣😂 I almost forgot you JENNIFER 😂 you a legend https://t.co/KnZ85zwqYG — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 14, 2019

And then CJ finally got to shake Jennifer’s hand last night in Oakland during ESPN’s pregame show.

The Blazers almost pulled it off

The Blazers gave the Warriors everything they could handle in Game 2 in Oakland and even built a 15-point halftime lead. But Golden State came roaring back in the second half, thanks to a 37-point performance by Stephen Curry.

The play that sealed the game was Andre Iguodala’s steal against Damian Lillard in the final seconds.

Farewell to the most fun team in the NHL

What a throw by Machado

As if there are Mets fans who haven’t already seen every episode of Seinfeld

Mets will host "Seinfeld Night" on July 5, the 30th anniversary of "Seinfeld" premiering.



Keith Hernandez and Jerry will reunite.



First 25,000 fans get a Seinfeld bobblehead.



"Fans are encouraged to watch every episode before they arrive," the Mets write in the announcement. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 16, 2019

Starling Marte must be great at dodgeball

Ian Kinsler is a bat-flipper now?

Classic Mike

Mike Francesa catches a quick nap while a caller complains about how boring baseball is. pic.twitter.com/ArZC7l0SZ8 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) May 17, 2019

Let’s not talk about the score of this game

(It was 17–3.)

Katie Nolan nailed it again

[youtube:https://twitter.com/katienolan/status/1128819009523200002]

Niners safety Antone Exum Jr. is making music now. Here’s his debut single.

Not sports

A waitress in England inadvertantly served a bottle of wine worth $5,700. ... A cop in Rhode Island pulled over a city-owned self-driving vehicle on its first day on the road. ... Robert Pattinson is going to be the next Batman. ... Will Smith and Queen Latifah are producing a hip-hop version of “Romeo & Juliet.”

Pure terror

Cat looks stunned as he sees a big snake for the first time at Veterinary Clinic pic.twitter.com/PljFQBRGCT — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 16, 2019

Wanna see what a dam collapse looks like?

This guy bought a bunch of bread that was more useful as sponges

