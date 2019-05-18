Weekend Hot Clicks: Lamar Odom Used Prosthetic Penis to Pass 2004 Olympic Drug Test

This weekend's Hot Clicks features Lamar Odom's urine trickery, David Carr's terrible opinions and Kawhi Leonard's legendary humor. 

Excuse me, Lamar?

Lamar Odom's new memoir "Darkness to Light" is full of salacious anecdotes, but none stand out more than the story of Odom passing a drug test to make the 2004 United States Olympic team. 

The two-time NBA champion details his use of prosthetic penis in order to fool the Olympic drug tester, an item Odom acquired and used easier than one would think. 

"There was absolutely no way I was going to pass. I’d been smoking weed every day that summer. Panic set in," Odom wrote in an excerpt obtained by People. "We started googling ‘fake penises’ and studied different ways to beat a drug test,” he writes. “After an exhaustive search we ordered a giant, rubber, black c--- to arrive the next day.”

Odom's ordeal didn't necessarily pay off. He did play for Team USA at the 2004 Athens Olympics, but the team was one of the most disappointing squads in U.S. history. Odom and Team USA finished third after a loss to Manu Ginobili and Argentina in the semifinals. 

Kawhi Keeps Us Laughing

Maybe we have Kawhi Leonard all wrong. The Raptors forward is commonly referred to as a robot, viewed as self-serious and reserved. But are we sure we're not just missing a comedic genius? 

Leonard was asked after the Raptors Game 2 loss to the Bucks on Friday where his team would go moving forward in the series. Leonard's answer was as deadpan as you can get. 

Friday's answer has nothing on Kawhi's "Fun Guy" hoodie, but it is another hit in his (albeit shallow) comedy catalog. 

Come on David Carr

Aside from being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 draft, the NFL wasn't kind to David Carr. The former Texans signal caller retired after the 2012 season, posting a 23–56 career record with 71 interceptions and 65 touchdowns. So his post-career commentary may be fairly taken with a grain of salt. 

Any skepticism was confirmed on Saturday as Carr left Joe Montana out of his list of top 10 QB's in the Super Bowl era.

"Joe Montana showed up from Notre Dame, Bill Walsh was a genius, these defenses they were facing were not even close to being ready for this," Carr said. "This was 7-on-7 against junior high kids."

 

I don't think Carr will take a trip to San Francisco anytime soon. 

The best of SI

Brooks Koepka is destroying the PGA Championship field. ... The Warriors are fun again. ... MLB clubhouses are obsessed with Game of Thrones. ... Ty Law's post-NFL career is insanely fun.

Not sports

You have to watch the 'Old Town Road' movie

Someone attacked The Terminator 

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

