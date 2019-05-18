Excuse me, Lamar?

Lamar Odom's new memoir "Darkness to Light" is full of salacious anecdotes, but none stand out more than the story of Odom passing a drug test to make the 2004 United States Olympic team.

The two-time NBA champion details his use of prosthetic penis in order to fool the Olympic drug tester, an item Odom acquired and used easier than one would think.

"There was absolutely no way I was going to pass. I’d been smoking weed every day that summer. Panic set in," Odom wrote in an excerpt obtained by People. "We started googling ‘fake penises’ and studied different ways to beat a drug test,” he writes. “After an exhaustive search we ordered a giant, rubber, black c--- to arrive the next day.”

Odom's ordeal didn't necessarily pay off. He did play for Team USA at the 2004 Athens Olympics, but the team was one of the most disappointing squads in U.S. history. Odom and Team USA finished third after a loss to Manu Ginobili and Argentina in the semifinals.

Kawhi Keeps Us Laughing

Maybe we have Kawhi Leonard all wrong. The Raptors forward is commonly referred to as a robot, viewed as self-serious and reserved. But are we sure we're not just missing a comedic genius?

Leonard was asked after the Raptors Game 2 loss to the Bucks on Friday where his team would go moving forward in the series. Leonard's answer was as deadpan as you can get.

“Where do you go from here?”



Kawhi: “I’m going to Toronto for Game 3” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DLNPPDTKDj — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 18, 2019

Friday's answer has nothing on Kawhi's "Fun Guy" hoodie, but it is another hit in his (albeit shallow) comedy catalog.

Come on David Carr

Aside from being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 draft, the NFL wasn't kind to David Carr. The former Texans signal caller retired after the 2012 season, posting a 23–56 career record with 71 interceptions and 65 touchdowns. So his post-career commentary may be fairly taken with a grain of salt.

Any skepticism was confirmed on Saturday as Carr left Joe Montana out of his list of top 10 QB's in the Super Bowl era.

"Joe Montana showed up from Notre Dame, Bill Walsh was a genius, these defenses they were facing were not even close to being ready for this," Carr said. "This was 7-on-7 against junior high kids."

Joe Montana not in the top 10 QBs of the Super Bowl Era? 🤔



David Carr explains why he left him out👇



📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/abDVVrElID — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 17, 2019

I don't think Carr will take a trip to San Francisco anytime soon.

