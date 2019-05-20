PARIS — The Eiffel Tower closed down on Monday after a man began trying to scale the Paris monument.

A person could be seen dangling just below the third and highest level of the structure. A rescuer dressed in red was just above him.

Police said the climber was a male.

#Update: Video of the guy who is scaling the Eiffel tower in #Paris, triggering a complete evacuation to visitors and tourists on the scene. #France pic.twitter.com/uEskmcSFfq — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 20, 2019

It wasn’t immediately clear how the trespasser managed to get past the stringent security system.

A Paris police spokeswoman said a team of firefighters including a climbing specialist was on the scene and in touch with the intruder, whose motivations remain unclear.

#UPDATE The #EiffelTower was evacuated on Monday afternoon after a man was spotted climbing up the Paris landmark, the company that operates the structure said. https://t.co/T4Bzr5MVhl #TourEiffel pic.twitter.com/3QyEUO06Fk — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 20, 2019

An unidentified man is climbing the Eiffel Tower. Authorities have evacuated the structure and locked it down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/FzWO4Xg1qr — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 20, 2019

Officials haven’t immediately provided further information about the incident, and it’s not known when the Eiffel Tower will reopen.

It’s not the first time someone has attempted to climb up the tourist attraction. In 2015, British “freerunner” James Kingston climbed the edifice without safety ropes and without permission, dodging security cameras as he went.

The tower, the tallest structure in Paris, is 324 meters (1,063 feet) high, about the same height as an 81-story building.