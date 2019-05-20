Just leave him be

I’d hazard a guess that sporting events around the world are delayed more often by dogs on the field than by rain. It happens in cricket, baseball and especially in soccer. It also happened this weekend in a Gaelic football game in Ireland, but no one seemed too bothered by it.

A packed house showed up to watch neighbor rivals Cavan and Monaghan in the Ulster football quarterfinals on Saturday. The spectators also included an adorably stocky mutt, who ran onto the field in the 22nd minute, much to the delight of the crowd.

🐶There was an enforced 'paws' in play during Cavan v Monaghan... pic.twitter.com/zeBgsndxBg — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) May 18, 2019

The players were content to get a bit of a breather and didn’t try to capture the four-legged intruder, leaving him to trot around the field for over a minute.

Every twist in the tale produced roars from the fans, as well as some delightful commentary from the announcers: “He’s one of the quickest men in the game but I’m not sure he’ll be able to keep up with this impostor.”

He’s still a good boy.

While you were watching Game of Thrones

The Raptors and Bucks needed two overtime periods to decide Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, with Toronto finally coming out on top, 118–112, to make it 2–1 in the series. Giannis had a ridiculous 23 rebounds (a career high) but only scored 12, while Kawhi had 36 points in 52 minutes.

Even though it didn’t decide the game, the play of the night was this ridiculous dunk by Kawhi in the second OT.

Deontay Wilder is a bad, bad man

WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder said before his fight against Dominic Breazeale that he wanted to literally kill his opponent, and he came damn close. Wilder leveled Breazeale with a truly vicious knockout punch in the first round.

IT'S OVER. WILDER KNOCKS OUT BREAZEALE I ROUND 1 pic.twitter.com/bJOAxBP2Hw — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 19, 2019

This Deontay Wilder KO is even better in slow motion 😮 (via @Showtime) pic.twitter.com/Y8sNsIwkhs — ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2019

The best of SI

Dustin Johnson has come up just short in majors before, but his PGA Championship loss felt different. ... These are the freshmen who could make an instant impact this college football season. ... Game of Thrones tore MLB clubhouses apart, with players desperately trying to avoid spoilers.

Around the sports world

Lamar Odom says he used a rubber penis to pass a drug test before the 2004 Olympics. ... The Jets reportedly want to make Peyton Manning their new GM. ... Not only is Robinson Canó not hitting, he argued a call with an umpire instead of running to first base.

I was two holes away when this happened and the roar was deafening

🚨 HOLE IN ONE AT THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 🚨pic.twitter.com/vFu8eixFJA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 19, 2019

Tim Tebow finally hit his first homer in Triple A

Hi fives all around for @timtebow’s first HR in AAA #SCTop10 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/SQMy2NDQev — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) May 19, 2019

How’d they both brush this off?

One. Two. Three. Four.

Go Ducks!

Spotted this guy on the train in Tokyo. Asked, “How ‘bout dem O’s?”



Very dryly he responded in a German accent, “Oh. I see. It’s because of the, uh [points at hat]. I just like the duck. I think it’s cool.” pic.twitter.com/9k0LR62jFj — Ryan Dorsey (@ElectRyanDorsey) May 18, 2019

He needed two goals to set the MLS all-time scoring record. He got four.

Fun guy

“Where do you go from here?”



Kawhi: “I’m going to Toronto for Game 3” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DLNPPDTKDj — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 18, 2019

Thanks for clearing that up

I cannot stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/ibuRg4ozQn — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) May 18, 2019

Kudos to Chris Long

Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up. pic.twitter.com/Ap8zi73Ifl — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 19, 2019

Eddie Pepperell handled his Bethpage failure in stride

36 holes without making a birdie. Don’t think I’ll be going the next 36 hours without pouring a drink. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) May 17, 2019

Finally some red on the board pic.twitter.com/OXQQMi4qj4 — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) May 17, 2019

At breakfast right now. Lost for words. pic.twitter.com/K8FtQWxOaq — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) May 18, 2019

(The hat says “Pray for birdies.”)

Not sports

Marilyn Manson is going to be in a new HBO series called The New Pope. ... Some jamoke drop-kicked Arnold Schwarzenegger at a charity event. ... A five-foot lizard that had been terrorizing a Florida town for over a year was finally captured.

Seriously? Again?

they really ended this series with a water bottle in plain sight literally no words pic.twitter.com/1QJaeruewP — ً (@danydeathscene) May 20, 2019

That didn’t go as planned

Tornado vs. tractor trailer

This might be the stupidest video on the internet

If Game of Thrones took place in the Mario universe

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.