1. Tom Brady may be the greatest quarterback of all time, but he's just like every other person over 40 when it comes to Twitter and millennials—confused.

The Patriots star, who has only replied to or mentioned famous people since joining Twitter in March, retweeted a random person over the weekend because he was so bewildered by the fan's request.

I’ve seen this a lot lately in my replies. Is it a millennial thing to want your face broken? Very confused. https://t.co/ePbWTQSZDr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 19, 2019

The best part about this is Brady blaming a request to break someone's face on millennials. That's how low the standing of millennials is right now in this country.

On a serious note, someone needs to let Tom know that as soon as you admit you don't know something on Twitter or that you are perturbed by certain tweets, people will now tweet those things on a constant basis.

2. The best thing that happened over the weekend had nothing to do with sports. Businessman and philanthropist Robert F. Smith surprised the graduating class at Morehouse College with an annoucement that he'd be paying off their student loans. By "their" I mean every student from the graduating class.

Talk about a graduation gift! Morehouse College Spring Class of 2019 Commencement Speaker Robert F. Smith will be establishing a grant to pay off the Class of 2019's Student Loans so they'll be graduating debt free! What a time to be a Morehouse Man! #MorehouseGrad2019 pic.twitter.com/uZ9RGP0RML — HBCU Pulse (@thehbcupulse) May 19, 2019

If you missed it while watching the clip, rewatch it to make sure you see the reaction from this guy.

3. Kevin Durant can't help himself. He was back in a random person's Instagram comments section again over the weekend.

LMAOOOOOO KD 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a45KOH3fzp — Back Pain Kerr (@PrimeNickKerr) May 19, 2019

4. Chris Long said goodbye to the NFL on Saturday, but he hasn't said goodbye to SI.com yet. His review of the Game of Thrones finale will be posted Monday afternoon, so be sure to check it out.

Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up. pic.twitter.com/Ap8zi73Ifl — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 19, 2019

5. Chris Jericho, who is now with AEW, took direct aim at the WWE's awful decision to have Brock Lesnar win Sunday night's Money in the Bank, and it was glorious.

Awesome to see @BrockLesnar win the #MoneyInTheBank match...even though he wasn’t officially entered! Brock is the future of the biz and this perfect example of genius booking shows why @WWE will remain on top FOREVER! #GoBrockGo — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 20, 2019

One of the highlight's of MITB was Finn Balor taking insane bump after insane bump. It seems, though, that the popular superstar was doing just fine Monday morning.

Good morning 🌞 pic.twitter.com/uKUBWAC9du — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) May 20, 2019

6. The latest SI Media Podcast episode features interviews with Boston Globe sports media columnist Chad Finn and The Ringer's Bryan Curtis. Finn discusses a variety of topics, including NBA playoff ratings, what ESPN should do about its weak NBA studio show, the dominance of TNT’s NBA studio show, the level of interest in Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship, Tom Brady’s “friendship” with Donald Trump, FOX’s desire to challenge ESPN’s College GameDay and more.

Curtis then joins the show to talk about his new article, “The Stat Pack: Why Sportscasters Idolize Howard Stern.” With Howard Stern releasing a new book, Curtis talks about Stern's various connections to sports even though Stern hates sports. They also talk about Stern’s evolution as a broadcaster and interviewer.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Between the unsuccessful run as a GM and the embarrassing tweets, it feels like people sometimes forget that Magic Johnson is the best passer in the history of the NBA and that should not happen, so watch this.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: I said this on Twitter and I'll say it here: The thought that Marv Albert should not be TNT's lead NBA play-by-play man is absurd.