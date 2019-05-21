1. People either love Stephen A. Smith or they hate him. There is no in between. No matter which side you fall on, though, you can't deny that Baby Stephe A. Smith is just tremendous.

People have been using the hot take host to experiment with Snapchat's new baby filter and the results are worth your time.

Stephen “A for advice” Smith (Pt. 3) pic.twitter.com/Zz5pphkmJe — Andy Espinoza (@_TheRealDers_) May 21, 2019

Stephen “A is for aroused” Smith (Pt. 2) pic.twitter.com/LJx379U6bD — Andy Espinoza (@_TheRealDers_) May 21, 2019

changed the pitch lol pic.twitter.com/0FAg3QPisM — d (@_TimeTraveler33) May 20, 2019

Alright yea the baby filter was made for Stephen A Smith rants😂 pic.twitter.com/hgmnPB7ZiD — Dylan (@Dylangonzalez21) May 21, 2019

would pay $4.99/month for “First Take Babies” on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/PRNW5Inh7Y — Mike Foss (@themikefoss) May 20, 2019

How can you beat a baby screaming nonsensically about crack?

2. When I asked Chris Long if he'd be up for writing weekly Game of Thrones recaps for SI.com during the show's final season, I knew they'd be good, but I didn't know they'd be this good. The newly retired NFL star kicked ass each and every week and put a massive amount of effort thought into each of the six columns. His swan song, in which he breaks down the show's last episode ever, was no different, so if you're a GoT viewer, check it out.

And with this column, my watch has ended. I enjoyed writing on @GameOfThrones all season long. I’ll miss the show, no matter how it ended. https://t.co/CgMgSNGyq6 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 21, 2019

3. Haters like to say that James Holzhauer has made Jeopardy! boring for them thanks to his dominance, but those people are in the minority based on ratings for the game show last week, in which Jeopardy James was sidelined because it was Teacher's Week.

Even Tom Brady, who has famously never tasted a strawberry has Jeopardy James fever.

If James loses on Jeopardy tonight I’ll eat a strawberry on IG live tomorrow. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

James doesn’t lose and I don’t eat strawberries... keep it moving. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

4. This Blazers fan predicted Portland in 7 over Golden State before last night's game and the reporter wasn't having it.

5. You knew the New York Post would come through with something special after it was announced that Mets outfielder Yoensis Cespedes would be out for the sesaon after injuring himself at his ranch.

New York Post

6. The latest SI Media Podcast episode features interviews with Boston Globe sports media columnist Chad Finn and The Ringer's Bryan Curtis. Finn discusses a variety of topics, including NBA playoff ratings, what ESPN should do about its weak NBA studio show, the dominance of TNT’s NBA studio show, the level of interest in Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship, Tom Brady’s “friendship” with Donald Trump, FOX’s desire to challenge ESPN’s College GameDay and more.

Curtis then joins the show to talk about his new article, “The Stat Pack: Why Sportscasters Idolize Howard Stern.” With Howard Stern releasing a new book, Curtis talks about Stern's various connections to sports even though Stern hates sports. They also talk about Stern’s evolution as a broadcaster and interviewer.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's the 10-year anniversary of Baba Booey throwing out one of the worst first pitches in baseball history.

Here's the beating Booey took on the Howard Stern Show after his disaster at Citi Field.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: If the Warriors keep winning like this, somebody who knows Kevin Durant better delete his IG account.