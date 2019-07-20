July 20, 1969

"In April 1964, a 21-year-old English man wrote a letter to William Hill asking the sportsbook what odds it will give him for man to land on the moon," is the start of a cool story about the man who won money from the moon landing.

From the Senators-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 1969:

"As the umpires, according to prior arrangements, waved their arms and stopped play, an urgent voice came over the radio: “Here is a bulletin from WWDC News, Apollo 11 is 100 feet from the surface of the moon. We now switch live to the manned spacecraft center."

Baseball stood still at 4:17 p.m. ET on that day.

"There’ll be a man on the moon before Gaylord Perry hits a home run." Read S.L. Price’s fantastic story about the Perry family’s "personal and cosmic relationship" with the moon.

Tyreek Hill reaction

On Friday morning, the NFL announced Tyreek Hill won’t suspended after a child abuse investigation.

"And yet, the NFL is going to do nothing. Worse than that, actually, because in clearing Hill, the league has provided every other player arrested for domestic violence with a blueprint on how to beat the system," wrote USA Today’s Nancy Armour.

"The message? The way you treat women and children is unimportant if you can run fast and catch a football," wrote the Kansas City Star editorial board.

"We’re all just excited to get him back in the building and going to work with him. Everyone knows how important he [Tyreek Hill] is to the offense," Travis Kelce said.

You made the wrong choice

"It was done," a source told CBS Sports of a deal between Kansas and then-Stanford head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2009. Instead, athletics director Lew Perkins didn’t close the deal and hired Turner Gill.

Two years after failing to close the deal with Harbaugh, Kansas passed on then-Auburn offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn for Charlie Weis. Ranking the Big 12’s worst head-coaching hires in the last 25 years.

WrestleMania Travel Hell

Ouch. According to transit reports, thousands were left stranded at MetLife stadium after WrestleMania 35.

Myla Dalbesio

Wait for it...

😂😂😂 This is why Africa is Africa. pic.twitter.com/Vq5ZGUWdiX — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 19, 2019

It worked

Did Danny Jansen shave his mustache during the game?! pic.twitter.com/ImCE9MES6p — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 20, 2019

Odds and Ends

125 clever fantasy football names for the 2019 season ... Xavier Schauffele’s driver failed a rules test … College GameDay predictions for each week of the 2019 season ... Updated MLB Power Rankings entering the weekend ... Harbaugh’s comments about Urban Meyer weren’t remotely controversial ... Brandt Snedeker thought Rory McIlroy should be allowed to play the weekend despite missing the cut.

Nailed him

Next time you're with people and they're only talking about Yadiel Hernandez's offense, whip out your phone and show them this.



Bottom of the 10th...game on the line...SEED ON THE FLY to save it. @RealRaudyRead with the tag of his life.



You'll be the life of the party. 🐻 🍻 pic.twitter.com/fwB4Xe2430 — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) July 20, 2019

Maverick Trailer

