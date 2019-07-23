What a wild, wild night

I’m going to keep this brief because I want to get to the good stuff: Holy crap, so much awesome stuff happened last night in baseball.

Trea Turner hit for the cycle against the Rockies for the second time in his career, becoming the 26th player in history with multiple cycles and the first to do it against the Colorado outside of Coors Field. Robinson Cano had his first career three-homer game at the age of 36, the oldest second baseman to ever hit three dingers in a game. The Tigers-Phillies game went 15 innings.

The Cubs and Giants played 13 innings before Pablo Sandoval golfed one out for the walk-off.

Mike Trout hit a ball all the way to Anaheim and threw a perfect 98 mph strike to nail a runner at home.

Kole Calhoun caught Cody Bellinger dead in the water for the final out of the game.

But the crown jewel of the day was an insane Yankees-Twins game that ended with what might have been the best catch of the year.

The Yankees trailed 8–2 before storming all the way back to take the lead on a Didi Gregorius double in the eighth, 10–9. That was the first of four lead changes in the final three innings. Miguel Sano’s two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth made it 11–10 in favor of Minnesota before Aaron Hicks (more on him later) put New York back on top, 12–11, with a homer of his own in the ninth. Jorge Polanco’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth sent the game to extras.

After the Yankees scored two in the top of the tenth, Adam Ottavino did his best to send the game to the 11th by walking three batters in the bottom half of the inning. With the bases loaded and two out, Chad Green was summoned to try to get the final out. That’s when Hicks did this:

“That was a do-or-die play that needed to be made to end the game,” Hicks said after the game.

“I just got a great jump. I had a feeling that a feeling that (Kepler) was going to hit it that way based on where (Yankees catcher Austin Romine) was set up,” he added. “I don’t know. I just had a hunch and I was able to get a good read and I was able to make the catch.”

You can’t complain about this being a dead period on the sports calendar when there’s stuff like that happening all in one night.

The best of SI

Trying to solve the David Ortiz shooting only raised more questions. ... Mark Sanchez’s career was far more complicated than just the Buttfumble. ... Will the surging Giants actually consider trading Madison Bumgarner?

Around the sports world

The costumes players wore during the Korean all-star game are outstanding. ... The Dodgers are making $100 million worth of renevations to their stadium. ... Adrian Peterson reportedly has some serious financial issues. ... An Indonesian racing pigeon sold for $100,000.

Shane Lowry got quite the reception in his hometown

Can’t we have some parts of the stadium that aren’t ads?

“Right down Main Street... but it’s wide!”

This has to be money laundering

Got ’em

In case anyone needs a transfusion

Sounds like a solid break

Not sports

Canada is going to airlift some migrating salmon who got stuck behind rocks. ... An Australian man was busted with $140 million worth of meth after crashing a van transporting the drugs into a parked police car. ... A New York restaurant is selling a bacon, egg and cheese with caviar for $35.

That’s one clever bear

📍 Lyons, Colo.



A bear breaks through a fence, sniffs around for trash.

The bear backs the trash dumpster out.

The bear tries to get into the dumpster, but cannot.

It tries to take the bear resistant dumpster home with him, but cannot.



That’s not how you deliver a TV

That’s too many noodles

A good song

