Joey Chestnut Gobbled Up 413 Hooters Wings in 12 Hours Because Why Not

Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Joey Chestnut only needed 12 hours to eat 413 Hooter's wings on National Chicken Wing Day.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 30, 2019

Joey Chestnut refuses to eat normal portions of food.

The world-renowned hot dog eating champion decided to show off his skills when it comes to being a glutton by switching to a food that's a bit messier on Monday.

In honor of National Chicken Wing Day and the $15.99 all-you-can-eat deal offered by Hooters, Chestnut decided to sit down in an establishment for 12 whole hours just to chow down on 413 wings in total.

Now, I don't know about you, but as somebody who loves chicken wings more than most people, I can say that even if I could spend 12 whole hours eating chicken wings I would have to say no just because it's 12 WHOLE HOURS!

Half a day.

Literally. This man spent HALF HIS DAY EATING CHICKEN!

Chestnut previously showed off his chicken wing eating skills when he won Wing Bowl in Philadelphia in 2007 by eating 182 wings in 30 minutes.

So he actually slowed his pace quite a bit for this leisurely consumption.

