I Love Everyone

My (future) wife and I started dating during our sophomore year at Kansas, Oct. 24, 2008, to be exact. Over the 11 full seasons of Kansas football since then, they had 18 wins, were outscored by an average of 18 points per game, never won more than three games in a season, never won a Big 12 road game and never won a Power Five road game.

On Friday night, we watched our first road Power Five win as a couple. It took 3,977 days. Before walloping Boston College in Chestnut Hill, their last Power Five road win came vs. Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008, a streak of 48 games.

It was a big step in our relationship.

Terrifying

Midway through the third quarter of Houston’s loss to Washington State on Friday night, an ESPN reporter scurried away from a diving Houston player, which sent a Houston cheerleader crashing several feet onto the turf. As of Saturday morning, Houston hasn’t given an update on her condition. It was reminiscent of the terrifying scene in Orlando seven years ago.

Pop is Pissed

Team USA men’s basketball completed their worst-ever showing in a major event with a seventh-place finish in the FIBA World World Cup. Despite the worst-ever showing, Gregg Popovich doesn’t appreciate the criticism:

"Some people want to play the blame game. There’s no blame to be placed anywhere," Popovich said after a win over Poland on Saturday. "They want to play the shame game, like we should be ashamed because we didn’t win a gold medal? That’s a ridiculous attitude. It’s immature, it’s arrogant, and it shows that whoever thinks that doesn’t respect all the other teams in the world and doesn’t respect that these guys did the best they could."

Samantha Hoopes

Russillo, Best in the Biz

SI Media Podcast with Ryen Russillo, who talks to @jimmytraina about why he chose to leave ESPN for The Ringer, what makes a good podcast and why he still thinks Pam Beesly is the worst: https://t.co/GgBt71o2Va pic.twitter.com/jfY4SA8VWI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 14, 2019

Newspaper Man

if a realist painter had made this, it'd be hanging in the Met right now pic.twitter.com/heWhJARVgo — Cameron Newton (@morrisoncrying) September 14, 2019

Odds and Ends

Ranking Big Ten football uniforms for 2019 ... Anyone else miss collecting ticket stubs? Great article from Steve Rushin on the death of paper tickets ... Updated: MLB Power Rankings entering the weekend ... Heather Dinich ranks the College Football Playoff matchups she wants to see ... Las Vegas inquired about a Diamondbacks’ relocation ... Zion snapped the head of a golf club with a swing.

Herbie and Bolch

Great podcast this week: Kirk Herbstreit says he’s been offered assistant coaching jobs and talks hot seat, Matt Campbell, GameDay travel logistics and more. Also, Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times on the pathetic state of UCLA football.

It’s hot!

Hot mic pic.twitter.com/CMDYT8Z2sC — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) September 14, 2019

Succession

I finally caught up on Succession (currently midway through Season 2). If you haven’t watched the HBO series, you’re missing out.

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.