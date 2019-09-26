Changing his tune

Somehow, despite being one of the best pitchers of his generation, Zack Greinke has never thrown a no-hitter. He wasn’t particularly interested in throwing one, either.

Back in June, before the Diamondbacks traded him to Houston, Grienke was asked if he was disappointed after his no-hit bid was broken up in the ninth.

“It’d probably be more of a hassle than anything,” he told reporters. “A bunch of nonsense comes with it. I don’t think about no-hitters, ever.”

Well, Greinke came even closer to throwing a no-hitter last night in Seattle. He was incredibly dominant through the first eight innings before a line drive from Austin Nola dropped in front of a diving Jake Marisnick.

The look on Greinke’s face after the ball hit the ground was impossible to parse. He wasn’t disappointed, he wasn’t relieved. He just appeared to be thinking “That is a hit.”

When you lose the no-hitter and also when you’re throwing the no-hitter pic.twitter.com/5Rfm9zMx3V — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) September 26, 2019

But Greinke did concede after the game that it would have been neat to accomplish something that has only been done 303 times before.

“There is some hassle to it, but I think I would have liked to have done it,” Greinke said.

“It would have been nice,” he added. “Felt good out there and then the last couple of innings I guess might not have been as sharp there.”

Clearly you can tell he was very emotional.

Baker Mayfield is so good at trash talk

#Browns Baker Mayfield on Rex Ryan saying he’s ‘overrated as hell’ pic.twitter.com/zESXi89cOk — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 25, 2019

It’s so refreshing to see a football coach be human

This is why Jaguars coach Doug Marrone couldn’t stop smiling/laughing/chuckling today. It was part of his extended reaction to seeing @ESPNdirocco in a coat and tie pic.twitter.com/QuCcx6Vsd5 — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) September 25, 2019

Either the players are really slow or the ref is Usain Bolt

Chris Wondolowski sat in the stands because he was suspended

The @MLS all-time leading goal scorer.



In the stands with our supporters.



We will do anything for this man. #VamosSJ pic.twitter.com/QxPcvPQTsp — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) September 26, 2019

That shouldn’t be possible

Just another normal round of BP for @TheJudge44 pic.twitter.com/BfBj5gGkwH — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 25, 2019

Bob Uecker is still going strong

It’s official now. Dancin’ Ueck is back. pic.twitter.com/JXCTdG6WS9 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 26, 2019

Minshew is definitely drinking the mystery punch at the party

“I’m a fan of whatever’s available” - Gardner Minshew when asked about his drink of choice — JaguarMaven (@JaguarMaven) September 25, 2019

You have to admit it was a good joke, though

Anthony Gerrard apologises for saying he pulled hamstring 'rifling' a fan's motherhttps://t.co/pTKSLI8ljA pic.twitter.com/51V9QHOntM — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 19, 2019

When you get traded the day before

Trojans fans are weeping

What could have been…Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he was “really close” to transferring to USC when he wasn’t playing at 'Bama pic.twitter.com/sadX4iB70C — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 25, 2019

That’s actually pretty funny

The Law & Order sound affect after Aaron Judge strikes out—I get it, yes—doesn’t seem very mature for another major league team to run on the PA system. — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) September 26, 2019

Justin Fields has barely visited Ohio State

While NCAA claims, contrary to evidence, that athletes are integrated into the student body & this justifies the "amateurism" scam, here's OSU quarterback Justin Fields commenting on his "few visits to campus". https://t.co/udN4Blhawh pic.twitter.com/bubxRmq2nT — Ted Tatos (@TedTatos) September 25, 2019

Amazon gets more and more dystopian every day

This surveillance camera name seems poorly thought out? pic.twitter.com/h40UnTNXWd — Heather Kelly (@heatherkelly) September 25, 2019

Time to upgrade the old wedding ring to the Echo Loop! “A way to snack on information throughout the day.” Mmmm, information. $129 pic.twitter.com/xYJmITeWHy — Heather Kelly (@heatherkelly) September 25, 2019

Octopus changes color while dreaming

What is this guy doing?

Adam Levine is sporting blond cornrows.



🗣Do you love it or hate it? pic.twitter.com/F5cO4aDQy0 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) September 25, 2019

A good song

