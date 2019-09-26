1. There are certain old-time sports broadcasters who we love for being legends AND characters. Vin Scully, Brent Musburger, Verne Lundquist and Al Michaels immediately come to mind.

For some unknown reason, though, when we discuss that special group of announcers, Bob Uecker often goes unrecognized -- and he shouldn't. Maybe it's because he's a local broadcaster for a team that doesn't have a ton of national appeal. Maybe it's because he hasn't had a big stage on which to call games. Maybe it's multiple reasons. But the truth is, Uecker is a national treasure for a career that has featured a little of everything.

The 85-year-old has been calling Brewers games since 1971. Last night, when Milwaukee clinched a postseason berth, Uecker was right in the middle of the celebration with just as much energy as the players.

Bob Uecker is going OFF pic.twitter.com/i3c9IXyIM6 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 26, 2019

I NEED THIS PICTURE IN MY LIFE, ONLY WITH UECKER HOLDING THE WORLD SERIES TROPHY. AN ABSOLUTE NEED.



THIS MAN DESERVES THE TOP. pic.twitter.com/gosB8UnylE — MKE Brewers (@BrewersOfMKE) September 26, 2019

For most people, when they hear the name "Bob Uecker," the first thing that immediately comes to mind is "Juuuuuuust a bit outside" (and rightfully so).

But let's not lose of the sight of the fact that while he also starred in the fantastic Mr. Belevedere, Uecker is also a WWE Hall of Famer, who appeared at Wrestlemania III and IV.

And if you've never heard the behind-the-scenes stories Artie Lange and Norm MacDonald have told about Uecker's personality, head on over to YouTube after reading Traina Thoughts and do some searcing. Here is just one example.

It's been one hell of a career for Mr. Baseball and we should not forget that.

2. That narrative about Major League Baseball's audience being nothing but old people got a big boost from this tweet via the New York Times.

Baseball games have steadily gotten longer, but some fans have embraced the slower place by knitting sweaters, mittens and scarves in the stands https://t.co/D1A9Iw6hrZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 26, 2019

3. Rex Ryan, who is more known for saying ridiculous things than being a successful head coach, says Baker Mayfield is "overrated as hell." Baker Mayfield is asked about Ryan's quote. Mayfield answers the question and fires back at Ryan. Mayfield is then portrayed as the bad guy. And then people can't figure out why athletes hate the media.

#Browns Baker Mayfield on Rex Ryan saying he’s ‘overrated as hell’ pic.twitter.com/zESXi89cOk — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 25, 2019

4. Tom Brady will promote the TB12 Method any chance he gets.

5. This is real.

Real prop bet on the Patriots-Bills game this Sunday offered by https://t.co/L9ofzUF4N5. pic.twitter.com/1LavbeXd2C — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 25, 2019

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is John Ourand from Sports Business Journal who discusses various sports media news stories including the increases in NFL pregame show ratings, FOX's new college football pregame show and Tony Romo's contract status with CBS. Then, Matthew Berry from ESPN joins the podcast to talk about what it's like to cover fantasy sports for a living.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

