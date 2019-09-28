Happy Weekend!

One of those days. pic.twitter.com/THmrX3uUw6 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 28, 2019

Baker, you savage

"Let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off."

Next up for Antonio Brown in his relentless assault onslaught against everyone and everything: Baker Mayfield. After an Instagrammer compared Mayfield to Brown, the Browns’ quarterback sparred with the embattled wideout.

Throwbacks

Texas Tech is wearing all-white throwback uniforms against Oklahoma ... App State is wearing one of the best throwback helmets you’ll ever see vs. Coastal Carolina ... Coastal Carolina is wearing their own throwback helmets ... And the Bears are wearing 1936 throwbacks vs. the Vikings.

ESPN in ‘94

In 1994, a seventh-grader wrote to ESPN during a writing class. Not only did he receive a response, he received signed photos from some of the most legendary people in sports media history. This photo collage is just spectacular.

Hailey Clauson

Every Saturday morning could use a little Hailey Clauson. 🔥 https://t.co/AIKWPHsO6Q pic.twitter.com/Qks85fstE9 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) September 28, 2019

I have a question

College students: Would you accept a 59-0 loss for your college football team in exchange for a day of cancelled class?

I still can't believe Maryland canceled class, actually got students to go to a football game, and then got blasted 59-0 — Matt Brown (@MattSBN) September 28, 2019

Odds and Ends

Ranking every Sylvester Stallone movie, worst to best ... The Citadel can’t stop trolling Georgia Tech ... Bill Self flipped a giant middle finger to the NCAA ... 15 NFL assistants to watch for head-coaching vacancies ... Justin Fuente's buyout breakdown ... MLB Power Rankings entering final days of the season ... ICYMI: NFL dropped their 18-game proposal, now considering a 17-game proposal ... How the Raiders obsession with success led to prolonged failure … Top 100 NBA players for 2020.

Give Willie a shot

SI’s Ross Dellenger on this week’s High Motor podcast: Current playoff field, Willie Fritz’s Power Five chances, Will Muschamp hot seat and more.

I count 17 missed tackles

Madden 20 is very realistic and cool pic.twitter.com/1auC9rPWB1 — Detroit Lions Memes (@LionsMemes) September 28, 2019

2 more weeks...

[YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JLUn2DFW4w]

