Monday's Hot Clicks: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Got Booed by Fans in LA

Jeff Lefkowitz/Getty Images

It’s still a Lakers town. 

By Dan Gartland
September 30, 2019

Here is a list of cities where I would expect Kawhi Leonard to get booed: Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Oklahoma and maybe Miami. But in Los Angeles? His hometown and the city where he made a big splash by signing as a free agent this summer? No way. 

Except, it happened. Kawhi was shown on the big screen at the Rams-Buccaneers game at the Coliseum and was greeted with a smattering of boos. 

To be fair, it isn’t like all 68,000 people were showering Leonard with abuse. But they certainly weren’t all cheering him either.

And Kawhi wasn’t the only Clippers player to get a rude welcome at a Los Angeles sporting event this weekend. Saturday night at a Bellator MMA event at The Forum in Inglewood, Paul George was greeted less than warmly. It doesn’t look like there’s video but everyone in attendance confirmed it happened, just like when George played against the Lakers in January

It just goes to show you what the Clippers will have to overcome in order to become even half as popular as the Lakers in Los Angeles. This is a franchise that has never been to a conference final, even dating back to its days at the Buffalo Braves. Had PG or Kawhi signed with the Lakers in July, the reception at those events this weekend would have been rapturous. Instead, you get reminded that the prevailing reaction to your team is antipathy.

The best of SI

Dwayne Haskins wasn’t even ready to play against a mediocre Giants defense, so does Jay Gruden stick with him going forward? ... The strangest things about the Bucs’ surprise win over the Rams. ... The biggest storylines to watch this NHL season, which starts Wednesday. 

Around the sports world

Mexican soccer player Giovanni Dos Santos suffered a truly gruesome leg injury from a studs-up tackle. ... A Cardinals reporter with training as a lifeguard helped save a photographer’s life with some timely CPR after the man suffered a stroke and heart attack in the dugout. ... Cameron Champ won a PGA Tour event just hours after learning his grandfather and childhood coach has Stage IV cancer.

How can you not love this guy?

If there is alcohol, Jerry Jones will be there

Phillie Phanatic tattoo guy met the Phanatic!

View this post on Instagram

The ultimate Philadelphian doesn’t exis—

A post shared by MLB's Cut4 (@mlbcut4) on

I wish I loved anything as much as Vontaze Burfict loves hitting people in the head

Hot mic alert!

Threading the needle

It doesn’t get more New Jersey than this

Maybe he should stop wearing jewelry on the field

Humphries did do this, though

Textbook German suplex

Whatever you say, man

Yep, that’s a snow game in September

That’s just not fair

Jimmy Butler isn’t always so intense

Rex Ryan escalates his feud with Baker Mayfield

Probably Madison Bumgarner’s last appearance in black and orange

What about the first 56?

Not sports

A YouTuber discovered a woman’s phone on the bottom of a river, and it still worked after 15 months down there. ... A Utah woman was gored by a bison while jogging with a man who had been attacked by a bison three months earlier. ... Some pranksters got a Florida news station to fall for an obvious shark hoax. ... An Irish student persuaded a would-be scammer to send him money

It’s just a grocery store

The BBC is making a “War of the Worlds” series

A good song

