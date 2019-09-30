It’s still a Lakers town

Here is a list of cities where I would expect Kawhi Leonard to get booed: Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Oklahoma and maybe Miami. But in Los Angeles? His hometown and the city where he made a big splash by signing as a free agent this summer? No way.

Except, it happened. Kawhi was shown on the big screen at the Rams-Buccaneers game at the Coliseum and was greeted with a smattering of boos.

Kawhi was booed when he was shown at the Rams game in L.A. 😬



(via @RPMSports18) pic.twitter.com/b8g7v4fuFd — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) September 29, 2019

To be fair, it isn’t like all 68,000 people were showering Leonard with abuse. But they certainly weren’t all cheering him either.

And Kawhi wasn’t the only Clippers player to get a rude welcome at a Los Angeles sporting event this weekend. Saturday night at a Bellator MMA event at The Forum in Inglewood, Paul George was greeted less than warmly. It doesn’t look like there’s video but everyone in attendance confirmed it happened, just like when George played against the Lakers in January.

Clippers star Paul George is here ... and gets roundly booed. This is The Forum after all. #Bellator228 — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) September 29, 2019

Paul George booed like crazy when shown on the big screen at the Forum just now. Weird. How's that going to play when the Clippers move to Inglewood in a few years? — John Hoven | The Mayor (@mayorNHL) September 29, 2019

It just goes to show you what the Clippers will have to overcome in order to become even half as popular as the Lakers in Los Angeles. This is a franchise that has never been to a conference final, even dating back to its days at the Buffalo Braves. Had PG or Kawhi signed with the Lakers in July, the reception at those events this weekend would have been rapturous. Instead, you get reminded that the prevailing reaction to your team is antipathy.

The best of SI

Dwayne Haskins wasn’t even ready to play against a mediocre Giants defense, so does Jay Gruden stick with him going forward? ... The strangest things about the Bucs’ surprise win over the Rams. ... The biggest storylines to watch this NHL season, which starts Wednesday.

Around the sports world

Mexican soccer player Giovanni Dos Santos suffered a truly gruesome leg injury from a studs-up tackle. ... A Cardinals reporter with training as a lifeguard helped save a photographer’s life with some timely CPR after the man suffered a stroke and heart attack in the dugout. ... Cameron Champ won a PGA Tour event just hours after learning his grandfather and childhood coach has Stage IV cancer.

How can you not love this guy?

GARDNER MINSHEW WHAT A PLAY 😤 pic.twitter.com/EmWMo5qcVI — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 29, 2019

If there is alcohol, Jerry Jones will be there

Jerry Jones came out to see the fans! pic.twitter.com/joZvi73wGy — Liza ✭🏈💙✭🏈💙✭ (@Cowboyz_PorVida) September 29, 2019

Phillie Phanatic tattoo guy met the Phanatic!

I wish I loved anything as much as Vontaze Burfict loves hitting people in the head

This is the most Vontaze Burfict play ever.



Legitimate headhunting.



This play belongs in the 1970spic.twitter.com/S8Bq0dDQqn — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 29, 2019

Hot mic alert!

Threading the needle

This is the best throw in the NFL this year. Stafford fit it between 4 defenders pic.twitter.com/lnbENIwilB — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 29, 2019

It doesn’t get more New Jersey than this

Rutgers’ new head coach is a former New Jersey high school coach named Nunzio Campanile pic.twitter.com/gJqPExnQs9 — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) September 29, 2019

Maybe he should stop wearing jewelry on the field

#Browns WR Odell Beckham downplayed his tussle with #Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey: “I’m just upset I lost my earring.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2019

Humphries did do this, though

so Humphries can choke OBJ out? good shit @NFLOfficiating pic.twitter.com/s4k4SnSg0Z — Damon J. Kecman (@DownWithDamon) September 29, 2019

Textbook German suplex

This should be legal. pic.twitter.com/jnRCeJX9Cw — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) September 28, 2019

Whatever you say, man

Khalil Mack didn't want to overcelebrate Sunday's big home win over a division rival. Still 12 games left on a tough schedule.



Mack: "A dog that poop fast don't poop for long, man."



Agreed. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) September 30, 2019

Yep, that’s a snow game in September

What a great day for some Digger football! #RollDiggs ⚒🏈⚒ pic.twitter.com/JK96ILKONn — Montana Tech Football Equipment (@tech_equipment) September 28, 2019

That’s just not fair

320-pound Isaiah Raikes runs for 10 yards...and is pumped up about it pic.twitter.com/COc6WVhNhH — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) September 28, 2019

Jimmy Butler isn’t always so intense

Okay, here it is: Jimmy Butler explains the GIFS. We bleeped the NSFW parts. Still funny. pic.twitter.com/AQ6CumQ7Ey — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) September 27, 2019

Rex Ryan escalates his feud with Baker Mayfield

Rex Ryan w/ a nod to #Browns fans this morning on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, wearing a brown suit + orange tie. pic.twitter.com/YP3bF7s8sm — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 29, 2019

Probably Madison Bumgarner’s last appearance in black and orange

How could you not love baseball? pic.twitter.com/SgiMFe9ghp — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2019

What about the first 56?

21 unanswered for the Huskies to close out the night! pic.twitter.com/Bchb7tAD0S — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) September 29, 2019

Not sports

A YouTuber discovered a woman’s phone on the bottom of a river, and it still worked after 15 months down there. ... A Utah woman was gored by a bison while jogging with a man who had been attacked by a bison three months earlier. ... Some pranksters got a Florida news station to fall for an obvious shark hoax. ... An Irish student persuaded a would-be scammer to send him money.

It’s just a grocery store

A friend was in line at @Wegmans before it opened this morning. She sent this photo of the line which seems to be along Industrial Drive behind the store. She said the line was wrapped around the store from both sides. People there directing parking. #wegmansraleigh pic.twitter.com/3fFsG6Lf4I — Brooke Cain (@brookecain) September 29, 2019

The BBC is making a “War of the Worlds” series

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.