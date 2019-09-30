Traina Thoughts: Roy Robertson-Harris Gets Sack, Pays Tribute to The Rock With a People's Elbow

The Rock shouts out Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris after People's Elbow tribute.

By Jimmy Traina
September 30, 2019

1. Football players love channeling their inner Rock for celebrations.

The latest player to pay tribute to The Great One is Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris. After doing a Ric Flair strut earlier in Chicago's win against Minnesota, Robertson-Harris busted out the People's Elbow following a sack of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Even though Robertson-Harris never actually dropped the elbow, his People's Elbow gets the nod over the one Golden Tate dropped two years ago since Tate skipped the crucial step of removing the elbow pad and crossing the arms.

Of course, nothing can top the People's Elbow celebration executed by the Arena League's Jacksonville Sharks three years ago, which actually saw one player drop the elbow on his teammate.

Robertson-Harris did get a shout out from The Most Electrying Man in Sports Entertaiment, though, and that's all that matters. And the Bears defensive stalwart promised us even more Rock tributes in the future.

2. Hit play, keep your eye on the bottom right and watch Baker Mayfield come flying into the picture with his celebration after Nick Chubb busted off an 88-yard touchdown run. Great stuff.

3. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had the play of the day on Sunday.

4. I don't think Jerry Seinfeld was serious with this offer, but Pete Alonso needs to say yes just to put the pressure on Jerry.

5. More and more, it's looking like NFL fans won't be held hostage much longer by DirecTV's exclusive hold on Sunday Ticket.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is John Ourand from Sports Business Journal, who discusses various sports media news stories including the increases in NFL pregame show ratings, FOX's new college football pregame show and Tony Romo's contract status with CBS. Then Matthew Berry from ESPN joins the podcast to talk about what it's like to cover fantasy sports for a living.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: As with most Seinfeld scenes, the focus is supposed to be on Jerry and Keith Hernandez here, but George steals the entire thing.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: I'm going Steelers -3.5 at home against the Bengals tonight.

