1. Football players love channeling their inner Rock for celebrations.

The latest player to pay tribute to The Great One is Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris. After doing a Ric Flair strut earlier in Chicago's win against Minnesota, Robertson-Harris busted out the People's Elbow following a sack of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Even though Robertson-Harris never actually dropped the elbow, his People's Elbow gets the nod over the one Golden Tate dropped two years ago since Tate skipped the crucial step of removing the elbow pad and crossing the arms.

Of course, nothing can top the People's Elbow celebration executed by the Arena League's Jacksonville Sharks three years ago, which actually saw one player drop the elbow on his teammate.

Robertson-Harris did get a shout out from The Most Electrying Man in Sports Entertaiment, though, and that's all that matters. And the Bears defensive stalwart promised us even more Rock tributes in the future.

Next is the People’s eyebrow! Preciate the love Rock! https://t.co/jHaQIfVjr5 — Roy Robertson-Harris (@BigXander95) September 30, 2019

2. Hit play, keep your eye on the bottom right and watch Baker Mayfield come flying into the picture with his celebration after Nick Chubb busted off an 88-yard touchdown run. Great stuff.

Baker Mayfield celebrated Chubbs’ run all the way down the field 😂 pic.twitter.com/i3d0LMy6TS — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) September 29, 2019

3. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had the play of the day on Sunday.

Travis Kelce with a pass that belongs in the #RugbyWorldCup2019 🏉pic.twitter.com/35ULhssFwe — Arrowheads Abroad (@KCChiefs_UK) September 30, 2019

4. I don't think Jerry Seinfeld was serious with this offer, but Pete Alonso needs to say yes just to put the pressure on Jerry.

Deeply contemplating “Seinfeld” re-boot if I can lock up @Pete_Alonso20 for next episode of “The Boyfriend”. — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) September 30, 2019

5. More and more, it's looking like NFL fans won't be held hostage much longer by DirecTV's exclusive hold on Sunday Ticket.

DirecTV may not renew Sunday Ticket, especially if price goes up. AT&T COO John Stankey questions growth potential of football package; says the longtime cornerstone could be ‘less critical to the business over time’ https://t.co/UZA8i3jePJ — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) September 27, 2019

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is John Ourand from Sports Business Journal, who discusses various sports media news stories including the increases in NFL pregame show ratings, FOX's new college football pregame show and Tony Romo's contract status with CBS. Then Matthew Berry from ESPN joins the podcast to talk about what it's like to cover fantasy sports for a living.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: As with most Seinfeld scenes, the focus is supposed to be on Jerry and Keith Hernandez here, but George steals the entire thing.

IN CLOSING: I'm going Steelers -3.5 at home against the Bengals tonight.