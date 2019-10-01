Ray Lewis Injures Foot, Forced to Drop Out of Dancing With the Stars

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis has been forced to withdraw from Dancing With the Stars with a foot injury.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 01, 2019

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis has been forced to withdraw from Dancing With the Stars with a foot injury.

The 44-year-old made the announcement on Monday's episode that he and his partner Cheryl Burke were leaving the show after he tore three tendons while practicing the cha-cha. Lewis said he aggravated an injury he first suffered while playing in 2010.

Lewis told People that he noticed little changes after the first week of the competition, telling Burke "something's off." He then started icing his foot in a garbage can. 

"One day it was unbearable; it was shooting up my leg," Lewis told People. "I’ve lived with pain, but something’s wrong. I went and saw the doctor and had an MRI. I’m like ‘Okay, go fix this.'"

On Instagram, Lewis wrote, "Injuries have never stopped me before and certainly not now. I’ll be back doing the squirrel dance soon enough."

While Lewis couldn't compete Monday, former NFL running back and DWTS champion Rashad Jennings danced with Burke.

Lewis won two Super Bowls in 16 years with the Ravens. He was a 13-time Pro Bowler and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. 

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message