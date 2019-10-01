NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis has been forced to withdraw from Dancing With the Stars with a foot injury.

The 44-year-old made the announcement on Monday's episode that he and his partner Cheryl Burke were leaving the show after he tore three tendons while practicing the cha-cha. Lewis said he aggravated an injury he first suffered while playing in 2010.

Lewis told People that he noticed little changes after the first week of the competition, telling Burke "something's off." He then started icing his foot in a garbage can.

"One day it was unbearable; it was shooting up my leg," Lewis told People. "I’ve lived with pain, but something’s wrong. I went and saw the doctor and had an MRI. I’m like ‘Okay, go fix this.'"

On Instagram, Lewis wrote, "Injuries have never stopped me before and certainly not now. I’ll be back doing the squirrel dance soon enough."

While Lewis couldn't compete Monday, former NFL running back and DWTS champion Rashad Jennings danced with Burke.

Lewis won two Super Bowls in 16 years with the Ravens. He was a 13-time Pro Bowler and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.