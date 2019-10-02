1. "I've been there for 10 years. I've talked to him eight times."

That was how Julian Edelman opened up a tremendous five-minute story he told about Bill Belichick. The Pats receiver went into methodical detail about an encounter he had with his coach very early on in his career.

According to Edelman, he was spending a late night at the team's facility when he spotted Belichick on a treadmill in a pitch black weight room, watching film and taking notes with trademark pencil in ear.

"I hurry and scatter out of there so he doesn't by any chance see me," Edelman explained. "That's the last thing I would want at that time of my life and career because then I'd have to engage in a potential conversation and I don't know if I had the stamina for that at that time."

Edelman then continued his tale, which led to an unforgettable moment at the hot tub.

"I just so happen to walk by the hot tub and coach is in the hot tub. Obviously, I came in the room to go in the hot tub. But then we made eye contact and my natural instinct was to turn around like I was gonna leave. But then I saw that he saw that I was in there and then he got up and got out and real, real big party foul by coach. We're supposed to have shorts on. Supposed to have shorts. But I guess at 11 o'clock, when you're the GOAT of coaching you go wherever you want, free—free ball. So I had to hide my absolute face of terror after seeing what I saw and sit in the hot tub."

Yes, Bill Belichick likes to enjoy the hot tub in a complete state of nakedness.

There's actually more to the story and a classic Belichick line at the end, so I encourage you to watch the video below, which includes some hilarious animation. This was an A+ storytelling performance by Edelman.

2. A brand new SI Media Podcast was released today and the guest is Triple H. The WWE executive discussed the company's big week with NXT airing on USA Network tonight and SmackDown Live airing on FOX on Friday. He also talked about how the WWE was able to get The Rock to return for SmackDown, how he feels about CM Punk possibly working on the FS1 WWE studio show, how much input Vince McMahon has on NXT, how often Vince asks HHH to change things, whether we can ever see another version of the "Monday Night Wars," the Montreal Screwjob vs. Hulk Hogan turning heel and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

3. You won't see anything better today than this video of St. Louis Blues players Alexanders Steen and Colton Parayko surprising superfan Laila Anderson with a championship ring. Anderson, who suffers from a rare and life-threatening auto-immune disease, became a fixture of the team's postseason run and Tuesday was the icing on the cake.

A special gift from her boys - thank you Laila for being such an inspiration during our #StanleyCup run. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/4Zlu1Xuwjb — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 1, 2019

4. More locker room celebrations need lightsabres, as Nationals reliever, Sean Doolittle, showed us last night.

The Nats clubhouse has it all. Sean Doolittle brought a lightsaber, the newest addition into the champagne celebrations. Annette Lerner is somewhere off-camera, dancing. Wolf Blitzer was here. pic.twitter.com/WuZsbAoLPU — Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) October 2, 2019

here’s Sean Doolittle battling Budweiser with a lightsaber pic.twitter.com/ZE06gyff5D — Danny (@recordsANDradio) October 2, 2019

Sean Doolittle is my spirit animal pic.twitter.com/6tTobfD7Li — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) October 2, 2019

5. Apparently, Pardon the Interruption's Tony Kornheiser didn't see the Nats' celebration or victory and his co-host made sure everyone knew about it.

This just in: Nationals deliver the most exciting half-inning in team history and obsessed Nats fan Anthony Kornheiser didn't see it...fell asleep 45 mins earlier...I'll pound him without mercy for the full Wednesday episode of PTI... — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) October 2, 2019

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Rock returns to SmackDown on Friday so we're celebrating all week with vintage Rock promos from his show.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: I feel awful for Trent Grisham.