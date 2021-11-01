Joe Buck Haters Embarrass Themselves With Nonsensical Tweets

1. One of the great fall traditions in sports media is when the NFL season collides with the MLB playoffs and Fox’s Joe Buck bounces around between the two sports.

Why is this a great tradition? While we are big Joe Buck fans and love getting as much Joe Buck as possible, the overabundance of Joe Buck at this time of year is not the reason it’s a great tradition.

The reason is because some sports fans who profess to dislike Buck so much can’t even tell when Buck isn’t calling a game.

On Sunday, the longtime play-by-play man was in Atlanta to call Game 5 of the World Series. So, Joe Davis filled in for Buck and worked alongside Troy Aikman to call the Saints' upset win against the Bucs.

At least this Twitter user knew something was off.

Still, when some fans tuned into the Astros-Braves game, there was some confusion.

Meanwhile, during the football game, Saints fans were not happy about “Buck’s” commentary regarding Tom Brady.

There were other complaints about “Buck’s” performance, too:

So, to summarize:

Twitter is awful on every level.

Joe Buck lives rent-free in a lot of people’s heads.

If Joe Davis ever replaces Joe Buck as a lead play-by-play caller, this is a taste of what he’s gonna hear.

2. One of the wilder moments during Sunday's NFL slate came in the Steelers-Browns game. Pittsburgh tried a rare fake field goal that resulted in its kicker, Chris Boswell, getting completely lit up thanks to an illegal hit that was not called a penalty, which led to the Steelers' not being able to kick extra points for field goals for the rest of the game.

CBS's rules expert Gene Steratore explained why this should've been a 15-yard penalty on Pittsburgh.

Boswell updated everyone on his condition after the game via a very well-done Instagram post.

3. Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt has been doing some work on CBS's NFL Today (which he discussed on a recent episode of the SI Media Podcast) and yesterday, he went full heel for this amusing Halloween segment involving kids dressed as NFL players.

4. In a case of tremendous timing, at the exact time that news broke yesterday that Jameis Winston's leg injury was "significant," this video of Winston celebrating the Saints' upset win against the Bucs was making the rounds.

5. I don't necessarily agree with the theory that if you have World Series games end earlier, more kids will watch baseball. Kids don't have the attention span to enjoy baseball no matter what time the games start and end. Having said that, this is still an interesting nugget on the Fall Classic.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today would've been the 77th birthday of the greatest wrestling manager of all time, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. Every promo by Heenan was a master class on how to entertain.

