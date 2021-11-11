Are the Bulls back?

The NBA standings may be abberational through the first three weeks (I mean, the Wizards are tied for first place in the East) but the Bulls sure look like they’re for real. Chicago is 8–3 (tied with Washington atop the conference) after posting wins over the Nets on Monday and the Mavericks on Wednesday. And the Bulls aren’t just winning—they’re looking fun as hell doing it.

The Bulls were in control throughout the second half of their win over the Mavs, but the final nail in Dallas’s coffin was this play just past the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

The Mavs got out in transition and Dorian Finney-Smith drove to the hoop, where he was closed off by Nikola Vucević. He tried to find Dwight Powell, who was cutting toward the basket, but Alex Caruso swooped in front and stole the pass. A falling Caruso managed to stop himself and the ball from going out of bounds and tossed the ball to Vucević. At that point, Lonzo Ball saw Zach LaVine all by himself behind the play and called for the ball. Ball then fired a rocket of a baseball pass to LaVine, who provided the exclamation mark with a 360 dunk.

It’s no secret that LaVine can throw down acrobatic dunks like that, but when was the last time Bulls fans saw him do so to cap an impressive sequence of team basketball in a win over a playoff team?

The Bulls went through a massive overhaul this offseason. Only seven players on this year’s team were with Chicago last season and just three of the seven (LaVine, Vucević and Javonte Green) are part of the regular rotation. The retooled squad looks like it has a chance to be the first Bulls team to make the playoffs since 2016, just ask Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

“All I can say is, the Bulls are back, man,” he told reporters.

Caruso is pumping the brakes a bit, though.

“I think we have a lot of ways to get better. That's probably the most encouraging thing for me,” he said. “Eleven games into the season, I don't think you can say anybody's back, especially for the prestige of the Bulls. They won three championships in a row twice. Being back, that's a big statement.”

The best of SI

The top two picks in this year’s NBA draft faced off the first time and offered a glimpse of the league’s future. ... The one thing that MLB needs to fix the most is the proliferation of relief pitching. ... But really, what’s up with all the taunting calls in the NFL?

Around the sports world

CeeDee Lamb is “confused” about why he’s been fined more for uniform violations that Aaron Rodgers has for COVID-19 violations. ... Ed Orgeron is not impressed with Alabama: “They aren’t as good as they were in the past.” ... Disgruntled Kings big man Marvin Bagley III reportedly refused to enter a game over the weekend.

Andrew Wiggins had two incredible dunks over Karl-Anthony Towns

He batted it in on the backhand from a ridiculously tight angle

Scott Boras held his annual metaphor festival on Wednesday

Well, when you put it that way...

NIU kicker John Richardson didn’t know how to celebrate his game-winning field goal

Ginger ale saved the day

The bat slam is way better than the bat flip

Broadcasting 12 college basketball games in three days is not an internship

I’m not walking the Indiana Jones rope bridge in the dark on a cold Western Pennsylvania night

Not sports

The volleyball prop from Castaway sold at auction for over $300,000. ... A city in Denmark spends $150,000 every year to clean up plastic and seaweed from the beach—and then dump it back into the sea. ... A Japanese train driver sued his employer for $19,000 after he was docked 49 cents from his paycheck. ... Protesters used a projector to display messages on the side of a building hosting climate talks so the U.N. deployed another projector to cover them with a big “GO AWAY.”

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.