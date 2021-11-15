Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
WWE's Becky Lynch + The Ringer's Kevin Clark | SI Media Podcast
Publish date:

What on Earth Did Pete Carroll Throw on the Field Instead of His Challenge Flag?: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:

1. The scene: Seahawks at Packers, Sunday, late second half with Green Bay up 3–0.

Seattle defensive end Darrell Taylor appears to recover a fumble, but the refs say he didn’t. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wants to challenge the play, but he can’t find that stupid red flag. So Carroll starts emptying his pockets and throws some sort of device on the field.

Twitter then did what Twitter does best: Throw out wild speculation about what item came out of Carroll’s pocket. I include myself in this group because while most people thought it was a phone, I thought it was a wireless Apple mouse.

And I wasn’t the only one.

But it was the phone guessers who were the most vocal.

It turns out, however, that the object Carroll removed from his pocket and threw on the ground to challenge a play was an electric hand warmer.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 9.44.36 AM

Something tells me that OCOOPA, the company that makes the hand warmer, is going to experience a nice increase in sales today thanks to Carroll.

2. An electric hand warmer wasn't the only object that flew across Lambeau Field yesterday. Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap was hit with a 15-yard penalty for throwing a shoe.

3. The highlight of Cam Newton's return was not his "I'M BAAAAACK" message after scoring a rushing touchdown in the first quarter of the Panthers blowout win against the Cardinals (in which he also threw a touchdown pass).

It was this quote after the game.

4. Chargers running back Larry Rountree had the best touchdown celebration of the day Sunday.

5. The over/under on last night's Chiefs-Raiders game was 51.5. With the score 41–14 late in the game and all drams gone, recent SI Media Podcast guest Al Michaels dropped this tremendous line.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features two guests.

First up is WWE superstar Becky Lynch, who talks about her real-life heat with her Survivor Series opponent, Charlotte Flair. Lynch also discussed her return to wrestling after having a baby, balancing work and motherhood, the positive and negative reaction she got during her SummerSlam return and much more.

Following Lynch, The Ringer's Kevin Clark joins the podcast to talk about a wide variety of NFL topics including Aaron Rodgers, the taunting rule, the ManningCast, Bill Belichick's genius, the Chiefs' struggles and much more.

The show closes with the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment featuring WFAN and SNY's Sal Licata. You can get the full story behind my recent Instagram joke gone wrong, the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, avoiding spoilers and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today would've been the 69th birthday of Randy "Macho Man" Savage. It's the perfect time to remember an all-time old-school WWF moment.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

