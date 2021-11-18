Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Fourth-Grader Shows Off Impressive QB Skills in Viral Video

An entire industry has launched around developing the skills of young quarterbacks, with individual trainers, academies, and year-round seven-on-seven leagues popping up. As a result, young quarterbacks seem more refined than they were years ago.

On Tuesday, SportsCenter posted a video of fourth-grader Sebastian Circo out of Omaha going through passing drills. For a player that young, he has an absolute cannon and some impressive footwork. 

Even NFL quarterbacks took notice. Responding to a joking tweet that called Circo a rehabbing Zach Wilson, the Jets QB got in on the fun.

Obviously there's a long time to go before Circo is getting real looks from colleges, but he continues to impress. The video shared by SportsCenter was posted to Instagram by a quarterback development company in Illinois called Next Level Athletix two days ago.

A local coach indicates that it is actually older footage of Circo and shared highlights from both seven-on-seven camps and actual games. He makes some pretty impressive touchdown throws, including a number of fades to the corner of the end zone, going over the top of defenders. 

It's still far too early to know if he'll develop into a national quarterback recruit, but we're starting to see more and more young quarterbacks making throws that are traditionally reserved for elite players.

For more recruiting news, head over to SI All-American.

