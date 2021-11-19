He really loves telling this story

Anyone still watching the final minutes of the Patriots–Falcons dud on Thursday Night Football might have been scratching their head at a cryptic conversation between Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

“This has been the longest two minutes that we’ve been a part of,” Aikman said.

“Been part of a longer one that happened in Milwaukee, but I’m not gonna talk about that,” Buck replied after a long silence.

“Well, you’ve got plenty of time to, if you wanna get into it,” Aikman said.

“No. No. We’re good. No, I’m fine,” Buck responded, not taking the bait.

To the uninitiated viewer, it must have seemed awfully mysterious. What the hell happened in Milwaukee and why is Buck so sheepish about it?

But plenty of people watching probably knew exactly what he was talking about, because Buck usually doesn’t shy away from discussing that fateful day in Milwaukee.

Back in 1994, when Buck was a rookie NFL announcer for Fox, he was calling a Packers–Falcons game at the old Milwaukee County Stadium and praying for the first half to end as quickly as possible. He really needed to pee, and there was no way he was getting to the bathroom with only 30-second commercial breaks remaining. During one of those breaks, he decided he was going to have to pee right there in the booth, into a trash can. But he wasn’t done when the game came back from commercial and he ended up having to call a Brett Favre 15-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Morgan while still actively urinating.

Buck normally isn’t shy about recounting the story. He’s told it in numerous media appearances over the years: on NFL Network in 2016, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2017, on The Howard Stern Show in 2020 and on the SmartLess podcast just last month.

But for some reason, he didn’t want to rehash it for the Fox audience on Thursday night. That’s a shame. It would have been much more entertaining for the sickos still watching that blowout than seeing Feleipe Franks throw a pick and Mac Jones kneel twice.

The best of SI

Whether or not Antonio Brown used a fake vaccine card, the NFL needs to be prepared to issue serious punishment to anyone who did use one. ... Carlos Correa is on the way out but the Astros aren’t totally breaking up. ... Utah, behind its tight end-led offense, will have a chance to play spoiler against Oregon. ... After a successful World Cup qualifying window, the USMNT is still on track to book a ticket to Qatar.

Around the sports world

Bryce Harper explained why he had such an emotional reaction to winning the MVP award. ... President Biden says the U.S. is considering a boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. ... The WNBA’s new playoff format does away with single-elimination games and byes for the top seeds. ... The Premier League’s U.S. TV rights are staying with NBC.

This was one of seven touchdowns for Malik Cunningham

Connor McDavid scores some preposterous goal like this every week

What a fake!

Nice job by Steph to recover here

Steph only comes up to Tacko Fall’s shoulders!

That’s why the Cavs ran this play

Cam is really back

Not sports

Martin Scorcese is going to direct a Jerry Garcia biopic starring Jonah Hill. ... Madonna’s former house, which technically belongs to a canine descendent of a very rich woman’s dog, is on the market. ... A live-streamer from China was banned from an all-you-can-eat restaurant because he can eat too much.

Get a load of this British politician’s hair

A good song

