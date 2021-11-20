Bryce Harper impressed enough voters this season to win his second NL MVP award. He also appears to have impressed his wife, Kayla, a great deal in the process.

Thursday, Major League Baseball announced that Harper had won the National League MVP award over Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and a number of other stars who had great seasons. Harper finished with 17 of the 30 first-place votes after batting .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBIs.

Upon hearing the news, Kayla took to Instagram with an emotional post that also revealed a bit about the Phillies star's mindset this season. There was one interesting tidbit in the note that die-hard fans might find interesting as well.

She shared that her husband "didn't want to know" his stats all season—implying he was more focused on the team's success than his individual accomplishments. Ironically, it led to him winning the MVP award.

"I’m so dang proud of you! I’ve been present to watch you do some amazing things in your career, but this season has been my favorite to share with you so far," Kayla wrote on Instagram. "It was one of those special seasons where it’s filled with so many highs that you don’t want it to end, and yet at the same time, still so demanding and hard that you’re just humbled to be a part of this cool life.

"You told me all season you didn’t want to know about your stats or what you were doing individually because it didn’t matter. I hope you can now reflect and enjoy such an incredible season that God gifted us with. Thank you for being so fun to watch on the field and so present with our family off the field. Congrats babe, you are so deserving!"

She included a photo of the duo in her post. The two got married back in December of 2016.

The Phillies didn't make the playoffs, but they did finish with an 82-80 winning record.

Harper has now won two MVP awards and been named an All-Star six times. He played for the Nationals from 2012-2018 before signing with Philadelphia in 2019.

