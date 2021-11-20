Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Video: Deion Sanders Gives Team Emotional Speech About the Death Of Young Dolph

Author:

Up-and-coming rapper Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed inside a bakery in Memphis last Wednesday. 

Young Dolph, 36, had built friendships with a number of current and former athletes—including Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

Following Thornton's death, Sanders, who is still recovering from a recent hospital stay as a result of complications following foot surgery, gave an emotional speech to his players about the fragility of life. He then held a moment of silence in honor of Thornton.

"We lost a warrior today man. We lost a true dog. We lost someone's father, someone's son, someone's man, someone's friend, some of y'all's friends and some of y'all's homies in Young Dolph, man.

SI Recommends

The game right here of life is real, man. Not everyone's happy about your success. Not everyone's happy about your come-up. Not everyone's happy about your prosperity and how you walk, talkeven you carry yourself. Even what we're doing here. Not everyone's happy about that.

So understand your environment and who you're around and be cautious and be careful about that, man. Do not take nothing and nobody around for granted. We lost a good one today, man. I knew him personally. Who had so much love and compassionand the way he came in and embraced all y'all and treated y'all like y'all was homies man. So let's have a small moment of silence."

Less than one month ago, Thornton was in Jackson State's locker room celebrating with the team after a big victory.

Sanders has led Jackson State to a 9–1 record this season and is starting to get looks from bigger programs that might want his services.

Jackson State will take on Alcorn State in its final regular season game Saturday afternoon.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases on his way to an inside the park home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Extra Mustard

Bryce Harper’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post After His MVP win.

Harper batted .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBIs in his third season with the Phillies.

Ole miss Helmet
College

Ole Miss Breaks Ground on Post-Alston Ruling 'Extra Benefits'

The Rebels are the first to take advantage of the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing schools to hand down payments for academic achievements.

LeBron James
NBA

LeBron 'Won't Give His Energy' to Kanter's Recent Criticism

"He [Kanter] saw me in the hallway [Friday] and he walked right past me."

LeBron James
NBA

LeBron James Returns, Scores 23 in Lakers' Loss vs Celtics

Despite James's performance, the Lakers have now dropped four of their last five games.

Collin Sexton
NBA

Report: Cavs' Collin Sexton Will Miss Remainder of the Season

Sexton underwent surgery to repair a tear in his left meniscus on Wednesday.

derek-jeter
MLB

MLB Legend Derek Jeter Unfazed By Carlos Correa's Comments

"It doesn't even warrant a response."

Miesha Tate
MMA

Miesha Tate Looks to Launch Title Aspirations vs. Vieira

Amid a return to the sport after five years away, Tate takes on seventh-ranked Ketlen Vieira Saturday.

WR_StartSit_111721
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide Receivers

In a plus matchup vs. the Bears, Marquise Brown tracks as the Week 11 WR start of the week.