Stephen Curry

Steph Curry Responds to People Who Say He 'Ruined' Basketball

It's been a running complaint for years from older fans, analysts and even players that Warriors star Stephen Curry ruined the game of basketball. Not everyone is infatuated with his absurd and often demoralizing three-point shooting from far behind the arc, opting instead to root for players living above the rim. 

Curry addressed those comments when he spoke to The Athletic on Tuesday. Golden State's star didn't sound too apologetic for his style of play. 

“I’ll get tagged on something on social media, like, ‘You ruined the game,’” Curry said. “Anybody who knows basketball knows where I stand on that. It’s an amazing way to play the game. It opens up the creative. Everybody loves to shoot the ball. But you can’t skip the work and years and years and years and years of reps that I put in and everybody on this level has. So, don’t skip that process. It is a fun way to play, and it’s dope to know that everybody feels an attachment to it.”

Unlike his predecessors in previous decades, Curry doesn't just take spot-up three-pointers or wide open ones. Over his 12-year playing career, he's revolutionized how players shoot the ball by breaking down defenders off the dribble, and he's even feeling comfortable taking contested shots near half court. He may be the only player who can play this way and be efficient, though. 

Curry is shooting 43% from behind the arc for his career, and he broke the all-time three point record in December. Curry isn't apologizing as he continues his run as the greatest shooter of all time. 

“People are going to talk s---,” Curry said. “Hate and love and criticism and celebration — everything. That’s why I stay so even keel.”

