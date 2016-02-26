Here is a ranking of the oddest team names in minor league baseball.
The world was recently introduced to the Savannah Bananas, the newest team in the Coastal Plain League (a collegiate summer league), and a strong contender for best minor league baseball team name.
To grab the title of best/weirdest mascots, the Bananas will have to sort through a crowded field. Extra Mustard has rounded up some of the finest contenders for the crown, from affiliated an independent ball alike, to bring you this definitive ranking.
17) Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs
16) Wichita Wingnuts
15) Orem Owlz
14) El Paso Chihuahuas
13) Modesto Nuts
12) Fort Wayne Tin Caps
11) Traverse City Beach Bums
10) Savannah Bananas
9) Normal CornBelters
8) Topeka Train Robbers
An oddly specific crime to name your team after. Kind of makes you wonder if they are not actually just a band of train robbers hiding in plain sight.
7) Akron Rubber Ducks
Pity the poor graphic designer tasked with making a rubber duck look tough.
6) Toledo MudHens
This is what an actual mud hen sounds like. I hope that is what they play in lieu of walk-up music.
5) Richmond Flying Squirrels
The Flying Squirrels name came through a vote held in the local newspaper, so we should thank the wonderful readers of the Times-Dispatch for this very good team name.
4) Albuquerque Isotopes
When was the last time you got through a whole day without someone making a reference to The Simpsons? Well, today is not going to be that day, because the Isotopes took their name from Springfield’s local team.
3) Montgomery Biscuits
In addition to being the most deliciously named team on the list (sorry Nuts), they are also owners of the best hat in baseball.
2) Hartford Yard Goats
The Yard Goats say the name is reference to railway workers, but let’s just believe it is an old goat eating cans in a yard. It is more fun that way, and sports are about fun.
1) Batavia Muck Dogs
The team’s website says the name comes from “the importance of the rich Elba muck land,” but surely Batavia must have something better to name a team after than nutrient-rich mud.