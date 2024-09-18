15-Time NBA All-Star Props Adrian Wojnarowski On New Job After Leaving ESPN
Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett was among those to offer congrats to former NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on his new gig.
On Wednesday, Wojnarowski, known as Woj, announced he was retiring from his role at ESPN. A few hours later, it was revealed he was leaving to take the job of general manager at St. Bonaventure.
Wojnarowksi is an alum of the school.
That's all it took for Garnett to chime in. He said the move showed the power of NIL in the NCAA. Wojnarowski, who was rumored to making well more than $1 million yearly at ESPN, returned to the college level.
Here's what Garnett posted on X: "Ya’ll seeing this!? A ESPN top dog going into NIL. This NIL shyt is just getting started… shout out Woj."
Wojnarowski was perhaps the best beat writer for the NBA for the past two decades. He was responsible for breaking some of the most important stories around the league. They eventually became known as "Woj" bombs.
"It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution," Wojnarowski told ESPN. "I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men's futures in ways both professionally and personally."
