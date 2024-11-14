Charles Barkley Names Media Member He Dislikes The Most
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has made it clear he is no fan of media personality Skip Bayless.
Barkley feels Bayless, who became a media celebrity for his work on ESPN and Fox Sports 1, purposely attacks athletes to increase his brand.
"Everybody know I hate Skip Bayless," Barkley said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast. "I think he deliberately, when you're on television, it's a very powerful thing. People in Idaho, Nebraska, South Dakota, Maine, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, they're like, `Well, this guy said it on television, I believe it. It must be true."'
Bayless gained notoriety for his criticisms of LeBron James during his years with the Miami Heat. He also grew famous for his rants with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take. While Barkley is known for slamming athletes in his role as a TNT analyst, he said it's different for guys like Bayless.
"But there's I guy I watch on television, I say, `Oh, he don't like that guy,"' Barkley said. "When somebody says something about you as a player, the first question is, `Is it true?' These guys today, if they hear something negative about them, they're just going to react. I don't get mad but never go back at them the way these lightweight media people [do]. They love when y'all go back. `You see what Charles said about this guy? You see what he said back to Charles? You see what Charles said back?' Don't give those lightweights no ammunition. You know what's funny about it, they ain't never touched a ball in they life."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
