Charles Barkley Says He Plans To Retire From Broadcasting After Next NBA Season
The NBA broadcast booth just may have lost its most entertaining member.
It appears Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has decided to step down from the television ranks. He made the announcement Friday on NBA TV following the Dallas Mavericks' victory against the Boston Celtics in the Finals.
Barkley, who played in the NBA from 1984-1999, says next season is his last.
“I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT," Barkley said. "But I have made the decision that no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television,” Barkley said. “And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me. My heart is full with joy and gratitude.”
TNT is expected to lose its NBA broadcast rights after the next season. Barkley has worked with the network for nearly 25 years. It seems that played role in the decision to retire.
“I hope the NBA stays with TNT, but for me personally, I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” Barkley said. “I wanted to tell my NBATV and TNT family that I’m not going to another network, but I’m going to pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve (Smith).
But next year, I’m going to just retire after 25 years, and I just wanted to say thank you. And I wanted y’all to hear it from me first.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com