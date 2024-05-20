Ex-Minnesota Timberwolves Guard Troy Hudson Hilariously Starts Building A Float For Twin Cities Championship Parade
Former NBA guard Troy Hudson was on the Minnesota Timberwolves the last time they made the Western Conference finals.
The year was 2004. T-Wolves center Kevin Garnett won the regular season MVP. Hudson was a key player in the rotation. It was their chance to knock off the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal dynasty with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The top-seeded Wolves came up just short, falling in six games. Twenty years later, they are back and Hudson is among their biggest cheerleaders during the playoffs. So much that he's already started building a float for a championship parade in the Twin Cities.
He posted a video on Facebook along with this caption: "See just like the people in Noah’s day they wasn’t ready when he was building the Ark. I’ve been trying to tell y’all all year that it’s going to be a parade in the city so get ready. I’m still building my FLOAT."
Hudson played in the NBA from 1997-2008, with stops in Utah, Orlando, Los Angeles (Clippers) and Golden State. He made his biggest impact during his five seasons with the Timberwolves, including averaging a career-high 14.2 points in 2002-03.
His confidence in the Wolves isn't coming from the bandwagon. He's predicted a championship since the postseason began.
Here's a look at his Facebook timeline:
April 30: "It gonna be a parade in my city yeah."
May 4: "I’ve been telling yall all year that we about to have a parade in the city yeah."
He proved his loyalty when he kept his prediction after the Wolves trailed 3-2 against the defending champion Denver Nuggets.
May 15: "I’m still designing my float for the parade."
If Hudson's predictions hold true, the Twin Cities are in for one big party in June. They already have a parade float in the works.