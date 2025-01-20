Back In The Day NBA

Five-Time NBA Champion Now One Victory From Super Bowl Appearance

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is named Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game after defeating the Detroit Lions 45-31 in the NFL divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. He is congratulated by rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil, who had two interceptions. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NBA great Magic Johnson had plenty success as player with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five titles.

Now, his winning is spilling into the NFL.

Johnson, who is part of the Washington Commanders ownership, is enjoying the ride through the postseason. A Wild Card team, the Commanders are win from making the Super Bowl. They advanced to the NFC title game after defeating the top-seeded Detroit Lions Saturday.

After the game, Johnson greeted several players after the upset. Among them was rookie sensation quarterback Jayden Daniels. A video of the exchanges was posted on social media.

Daniels is now in a similar position as Johnson. In 1980, Johnson helped lead the Lakers to the championship in his rookie season. He led the Lakers to a 4-2 series victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. In Game 6, Johnson infamously replaced the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at center. He finished with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Daniels is the lock to follow Johnson as the NFL's Rookie of the Year. On Saturday, he threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 52 yards. A year after going 4-13, the Commanders are on the cusp of their first Super Bowl since 1992.

After the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson spoke of Daniels' play.

"They didn't worry about what all the analysts said, all the people," Johnson said. "And the right quarterback. Enough said right there."

