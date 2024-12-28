Back In The Day NBA

Former Miami Heat Player Thinks Pat Riley Still Plans To Trade Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
TNT analyst Steve Smith was drafted by the Miami Heat.

He also returned later in his career when Pat Riley was in the organization. So he knows the franchise.

Which is why Smith said he felt Riley was bluffing when he said he wasn't trading star Jimmy Butler this season.

"When he said he's not trading Jimmy Butler ... just speaking and knowing Pat Riley, I said, `Yet,"' Smith said Saturday on NBA TV.

Smith was the Heat's first-round pick in 1991 at No. 5. He finished his career in Miami in the 2004-05. The Heat are at a crossroads with Butler. After six seasons, including two trips to the NBA Finals, there is speculation both parties are planning on going seperate ways before the February trade deadline.

ISIAH ADRESSED HEALTH ISSUES


NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas took time out Saturday to show appreciation for his fans.


Thomas has remained in his role as an analyst for NBA TV despite dealing with Bell's palsy. The health issue has slowed him some but he just wanted to thank those for their support. He made this announcement during the pregame show.

"I just want to say `Thank You' to all of you who have supported me during this past month," Thomas said. "I've got a little Bell's palsy. I'm dealing with it. I'm showing up. I ain't taking off. I just want everybody to know that I appreciate your prayers and thank you for everything. It's a temporary condition. They say it's going to get better over time but thank you for hanging with me. I appreciate you."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson
