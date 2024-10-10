Back In The Day NBA

Former NBA Player Admits Life Was Threatened By Family Member Over Money

Shandel Richardson

Troy Hudson
In this story:

During his NBA career, Troy Hudson made nearly $30 million.

At a young age, he learned what the late rapper Notorious B.I.G meant when he released the song, "Mo Money, Mo Problems" in 1997.

In a TikTok post, Hudson told a story of how a family member threatened his life over money once he became a professional

"The first time my life had ever been threatened was by a family member," Hudson said in the video. "To me, I wasn't afraid but I was more hurt because I never would have thought my life would be threatened for me not giving a person finances or help any more."

Hudson was 22 when he received the threat. This is nothing new for athletes, especially those who grew up poor. Hudson lived in a low-income household in Carbondale, Ill., attended Southern Illinois University before working his way into the NBA as a undrafted rookie free agent with the Utah Jazz in 1997.

He later had impactful stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2002-03, he averaged a career-high 14.3 points in Minnesota. A year later, he was a key cog in the Timberwolves reaching the Western Conference finals where they lost to the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers.

"It's not like that I wasn't helping that person," Hudson said. "It's always when you say no the first time, then the issue arises. I had said yes a thousand times and the first time I said no, my life was threatened ... It just hurt me to really feel that someone who I trusted, someone who was a family would threaten my life."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com