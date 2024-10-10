Former NBA Player Admits Life Was Threatened By Family Member Over Money
During his NBA career, Troy Hudson made nearly $30 million.
At a young age, he learned what the late rapper Notorious B.I.G meant when he released the song, "Mo Money, Mo Problems" in 1997.
In a TikTok post, Hudson told a story of how a family member threatened his life over money once he became a professional
"The first time my life had ever been threatened was by a family member," Hudson said in the video. "To me, I wasn't afraid but I was more hurt because I never would have thought my life would be threatened for me not giving a person finances or help any more."
Hudson was 22 when he received the threat. This is nothing new for athletes, especially those who grew up poor. Hudson lived in a low-income household in Carbondale, Ill., attended Southern Illinois University before working his way into the NBA as a undrafted rookie free agent with the Utah Jazz in 1997.
He later had impactful stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2002-03, he averaged a career-high 14.3 points in Minnesota. A year later, he was a key cog in the Timberwolves reaching the Western Conference finals where they lost to the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers.
"It's not like that I wasn't helping that person," Hudson said. "It's always when you say no the first time, then the issue arises. I had said yes a thousand times and the first time I said no, my life was threatened ... It just hurt me to really feel that someone who I trusted, someone who was a family would threaten my life."
