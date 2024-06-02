Gilbert Arenas Thinks A Jimmy Butler-Joel Embiid Reunion In Philadelphia Is Looming
A few months ago, it seemed almost certain Jimmy Butler would return to the Miami Heat next season.
After a first-round exit in the Eastern Conference playoffs, so much changed. Butler's status remains up in the air after it was reported Butler wants a two-year max extension this summer. The Heat have yet to commit, so the next month will be interesting.
Among the teams willing to appease Butler is the Philadelphia 76ers, whoreportedly are prepared to make an offer this summer. A deal would mean a Butler reunion with former teammate Joel Embiid.
Butler played one season with the Sixers before he was traded to the Heat in the summer of 2019. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas recently said on his podcast it would make a great fit.
“How many top free agents actually went to Philly? They need one man and that’s Jimmy Butler," Arenas said. "Because he didn’t want to leave. Him and Embiid, it was the coach that didn't want him back."
Butler and then coach Brett Brown were often at odds. Butler challenged the coach's authority, creating a messy work environment. The Sixers are now led by Nick Nurse, a former Coach of the Year who won a title with the Raptors in 2019.
Adding Butler makes the Sixers an instant contender after losing to the New York Knicks in the first round. The Sixers also expect a healthy Embiid after he missed most of last season with knee problems.
"He'll keep big fella under control," Arenas said of Butler. "He's going to demand from big fella."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com