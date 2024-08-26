Hall Of Famer Dirk Nowitzki Dreaming Of Luka Doncic-Nikola Jokic Pairing
European superstars Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are two of the best the NBA has to offer, so a potential team-up is a nightmare for the rest of the league.
While it's hard to imagine either organization parting with their cornerstone, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is holding out hope.
“I hope that would be in Dallas. I’m not sure if that will ever happen, but obviously both are two of the best players in the world. If now the best players in the world”, Nowitzki said, according to EuroHoops.net.
The Hall of Famer spent his entire 21-year NBA career with the Mavericks, meaning some bias is blatantly coming into play. Jokic is the more established of the two stars, as a three-time MVP and one-time champion while Doncic came up just short of his first ring last season.
Fans saw a sneak peek of Jokic and Doncic in the same lineup at Goran Dragic's Farewell Game, which sparked the conversation for the retired Mavs big man.
“They both have a great relationship with each other, they respect each other and like each other genuinely. They spend time with each other," Nowitzki shared. "I’m not sure, but of course, we want Luka in Dallas as long as we can. Hopefully, he finishes his career there, but I love Jokic’s game, how he plays the game with passion, and the skill level as a big is unbelievable. They’re both incredible players."
Jokic and Doncic are each looking to bring a title to their franchise next season, but a pairing would make that team unstoppable.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
