Hall Of Famer Uses Load Management Era To Squash G.O.A.T Debate

Tim Hardaway Sr on who the GOAT is:



"Michael Jordan is the GOAT no question, hes been there 6 times and refused to lose 6 times. He played defense and didnt take no days off. To me 1A is Mj and 1B is Kobe"



Cant say the same about that fraud Lebron whos lost 6 times while having… pic.twitter.com/6fiawTJR8E