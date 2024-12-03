Hall Of Famer Uses Load Management Era To Squash G.O.A.T Debate
Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway played in an area where players rarely took days off.
The goal was to play in many games as possible. He used that mentality to why Michael Jordan is the great player to ever grace the NBA.
During an apperance on the Mark Jackson podcast, Hardaway says it's impossible to consider LeBron James the G.O.A.T or greatest of all time.
"Michael Jordan is the GOAT, no question," Hardaway said. "He's been there six times and refused to lose six times. When he put his mind to playing defense, he went out there and played defense. He don't take no days off. and he gave a damn about playing 82 games."
Hardaway criticized the load management of today's game. Players are given rest days so they are healthy for the postseason. Before the season, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid said he would not play in back-to-back games because of maintenance purposes.
Jordan played in all 82 games nine times during his 15-year career. James accomplished it just once in 2017-18. Hardaway went far as putting Kobe Bryant ahead of James on the list.
"Load management," Hardaway said, laughing. "Michael said, `I'm going to buss your (bleep) in practice and them I'm going to go out here and bust your (bleep) in the game. But that's the way we was. No disrespect to LeBron ... to me, (No. 1) is Michael Jordan. 1A is Kobe."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA