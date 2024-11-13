Is Joel Embiid The New Rudy Gobert For Shaquille O'Neal?
Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has taken aim at Rudy Gobert over the years for his inconsistent play.
It appears O'Neal has a new target, though.
He used Tuesday's TNT broadcast to throw shade at Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who made his first appearance of the season. He created headlines during the preseason when he said he doesn't plan to play back-to-backs, drawing criticism from O'Neal.
After a slow start against the New York Knicks, Embiid was once again targeted by O'Neal.
“In New York, it’s a tough team to play,” O’Neal said at halftime. “But this was the fear I had for Joel Embiid. You announce arrogantly, I’m not playing back-to-backs. I’m not injured but I’m sore. I’ll come back when I want to come back."
Embiid finished with just 13 points on 2 of 11 shooting. It didn't sit well with O'Neal because he knows the talents of Embiid, a one-time MVP.
“Now, when you say things like that, you’re supposed to come back with extra energy," O'Neal said. "0-3, I would have been 0-15. But you know what y’all would have said. ‘Hey, Shaq’s not playing well, but he’s playing aggressive.’ The plan that they are having, it’s not working. And not only that, I say this respectfully. Joel Embiid will never win a championship until he gets his mind and his attitude right.”
