Is LeBron James In Los Angeles Similar To Michael Jordan In Washington ?
NBA champion and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson does not believe the Los Angeles Lakers are capable of winning an NBA title with only LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
He compares the Lakers to the 2001 Washington Wizards with Michael Jordan.
According to Jefferson, despite having the greatest player of their respective eras, neither team is capable of winning a championship without a superior supporting cast surrounding them.
Jefferson made his feelings known about the current makeup of the Lakers on NBA on ESPN Tuesday afternoon.
"Too much pressure on LeBron....we look at the defending champions, the Boston Celtics," Jefferson said. "The Lakers are three all-star caliber players away from being on their level. That's how far the Lakers are away from being on the same tier as the defending champions.
"So, to ask Michael Jordan what they would need with the Wizards to win a championship — this is similar," Jefferson said. "Yes, Michael Jordan didn't have Anthony Davis. But ultimately, you look at an incomplete team, an incomplete roster," Jefferson said. "From that standpoint, they don't have enough dogs."
Jefferson said the Lakers roster just does not compete with the Celtics. He said all five starters on the Celtics are "all-star caliber" players.
"You talk about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, [Kristaps] Porzingis, all-star caliber, you talk about [Derrick] White, all-star caliber, Jrue [Holiday], all-star caliber," Jefferson said. "What needs to happen? Something miraculous we don't know about."
