Back In The Day NBA

Is LeBron James In Los Angeles Similar To Michael Jordan In Washington ?

According to an NBA champion, LeBron James is no longer the first option with the Los Angeles Lakers. He, alone, is not enough to bring a championship to the Lakers. This is similar to Michael Jordan's time when he was with the Washington Wizards.

Scott Salomon

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

NBA champion and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson does not believe the Los Angeles Lakers are capable of winning an NBA title with only LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

He compares the Lakers to the 2001 Washington Wizards with Michael Jordan.

According to Jefferson, despite having the greatest player of their respective eras, neither team is capable of winning a championship without a superior supporting cast surrounding them.

Jefferson made his feelings known about the current makeup of the Lakers on NBA on ESPN Tuesday afternoon.

"Too much pressure on LeBron....we look at the defending champions, the Boston Celtics," Jefferson said. "The Lakers are three all-star caliber players away from being on their level. That's how far the Lakers are away from being on the same tier as the defending champions.

"So, to ask Michael Jordan what they would need with the Wizards to win a championship — this is similar," Jefferson said. "Yes, Michael Jordan didn't have Anthony Davis. But ultimately, you look at an incomplete team, an incomplete roster," Jefferson said. "From that standpoint, they don't have enough dogs."

Jefferson said the Lakers roster just does not compete with the Celtics. He said all five starters on the Celtics are "all-star caliber" players.

"You talk about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, [Kristaps] Porzingis, all-star caliber, you talk about [Derrick] White, all-star caliber, Jrue [Holiday], all-star caliber," Jefferson said. "What needs to happen? Something miraculous we don't know about."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayHoops

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL