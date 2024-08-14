Isiah Thomas Honors NBA Legend On His Birthday With The Highest Compliment
Isiah Thomas has made a habit of criticizing Michael Jordan over the years.
He always has a hot take to discredit some of Jordan's accomplishments, but that is never the case when it comes to close friend Magic Johnson. On Wednesday, Thomas wished Johnson a happy 65th birthday.
He then gave Johnson the ultimate compliment, calling him the best point guard in NBA history.
Here's what Thomas tweeted, "Happy Birthday to my friend the best Point Gaurd the world has ever known!"
Spelling error aside, this means a lot coming from Thomas. In an era where some have entered Steph Curry in this discussion, Thomas still gives props to Johnson. It speaks volumes considering Thomas and Johnson were rivals during the 1980s.
They faced each other twice in the NBA Finals, splitting in 1988 and 1989. Thomas could even make a case for himself as the greatest point guard of all-time. Yahoo! Sports NBA writer Vincent Goodwill, who is a Detroit native, lists Thomas as No. 2.
Perhaps Thomas may begin extending his kind words to Jordan. Now could be the time for the two to stop the feud that has lasted since their as rivals for the Pistons and Chicago Bulls in the late 1980s. Both players are celebrated for their greatness. Both are among the best in league history.
But you can expect their bickering to last forever.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA