Kevin Durant Shows Ultimate Love For 3-Time 1980s NBA Champion

Mar 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
NBA great Larry Bird often is shown respect from his peers from the 1990s. He even receives that same love from players of today. Future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant recently gave Bird the ultimate compliment during an interview.

A two-time champion, Durant was asked about his Mount Rushmore of NBA small forwards. He included himself along with LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Bird. Here's the clip:

Bird is the only player from yesterday's generation to earn a spot on Durant's list. Durant, Leonard and James all dominated during the 2000s and 2010s, combining for eight championships. Bird led the Boston Celtics to three titles during the `80s, knocking off the likes of Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan along the way.

He was easily the best at his position during his career before being slowed by back problems.

MICHAEL JORDAN GETS LOVE FROM SUPER BOWL QB

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined an elite club last February. He led his team to a victory against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In an interview with Esports Insider, he recently revealed he draws inspiration from a former NBA superstar.

He said he's built a solid relationship with Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan.

“That’s been a growing relationship and growing friendship,” Hurts said “And obviously the mentality he’s had, what he’s meant to competitive sports, speaks for itself. That’s something that I’m able to lean on.”

Many consider Jordan as the greatest player in NBA history. He led the Bulls to six titles during the 1990s. They came during an eight-year span. The two seasons the Bulls failed to win a championship were when Jordan retired to go play for the Chicago White Sox.

Behind Hurts, the Eagles are once again expected to contend for the NFL championship. The Eagles have the third-best odds behind the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens according to Fan Duel. Hurts said he's remained in contact with Jordan over the past few months.

“Yeah, you have conversations with some pretty good people, pretty cool people, successful people," Hurts said. "I keep that intimate. I know obviously the relationship with MJ is out there, so I’ll be respectful to the other ones.”

