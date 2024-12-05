Lakers Legend "Embarrassed" By Recent Loss To Miami Heat
Magic Johnson was around for plenty of blowout losses endured by the Los Angeles Lakers.
In 2008, they fell by 39 points when the Boston Celtics clinched the NBA Finals in Game 6. In 1985, Johnson was part of the Lakers team that lost by 34 to the Celtics in Game 1 of the 1985 Finals.
But nothing could compare to what Johnson witness Wednesday night in Miami when the Lakers were defeated by 41 against the Heat. Johnson was so disappointed he expressed his feeling via social media.
Here's what Johnson posted on X after the game, "I’m embarrassed for the Lakers. They were down 32 points to the Miami Heat 105-72 at the end of the third quarter."
While the other losses above were to elite teams, Wednesday's came against a middle-tier team in the Eastern Conference. It also came after the Lakers lost by 29 the previous game.
Even Lakers great LeBron James was upset with the performance.
"It sucks for sure to get your a** whooped like that twice, in a row, for sure," James said.
The Lakers are just four years removed from James leading them to a title in the Orlando bubble season. They have since struggled to regain that form. They were swept in the Western Conference finals by the Denver Nuggets in 2023. At 12-10 this season, they appear headed toward another appearance in the Play-In Tournament.
