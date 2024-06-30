Magic Johnson Supports Lakers' Decision To Draft Bronny James
Against the backdrop of negativity surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers selecting Bronny James, one franchise legend has a different take.
Magic Johnson took to X/Twitter to make his feelings known about drafting LeBron James' son.
Here's what he wrote, "Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers! This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team. Watching Bronny suit up for the @Lakers during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!"
This is the latest scrutinized move by the Lakers in the past week. They also took criticism for hiring JJ Redick as coach despite no experience.
Magic also expressed enthusiasm over the Lakers other draft pick, Dalton Knecht, who was chosen at No. 17.
"Laker Nation, outstanding pick last night by our Lakers selecting Dalton Knecht - I love it! Dalton is just what the Lakers need, a deadly 3-point shooter/scorer who is physically tough and has swag. He also played for a winning program and really good college coach at Tennessee, Rick Barnes! Dalton is a guy that has a chance to start or play a lot off the bench."
Even with all the criticism, at least one of the greatest Lakers is on board for what they are trying to accomplish.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com
