Michael Jordan Once Guaranteed Victory In One Of His Few Game 7s
NBA great Michael Jordan is often applauded for never facing a Game 7 in the NBA Finals.
He did, however, play in three of those situations during previous rounds of the postseason. One of them was against the Indiana Pacers in the 1998 Eastern Conference finals. That was when Jordan guaranteed victory.
"We're going to win Game 7," Jordan said after losing Game 6. "I never make promises. I don't even make promises to my wife but we're going to win Game 7."
Jordan made good on his promise. He led the Bulls to an 88-83 victory against Reggie Miller and the Pacers in Game 7. Jordan finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
LEBRON TAKES A BACKSEAT?
LeBron James is often the most mentioned player in GOAT debate with Jordan.
James recently gave Jordan fans some ammunition with his comments after a game.
"Arguably one of the greatest to ever play the game," James said of Jordan. "I wear 23 because of him. To sit here and be in the room and the conversation. Whatever it is, when you mention MJ, it's just super dope for me being a kid from where I'm from."
MAGIC HONORED BY PRESIDENT
NBA great Magic Johnson was among 10 recipients of Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden.
Johnson joined a list that included the likes of actor actor Denzel Washington. Johnson was honored for raising awareness of HIV and as a business owner.
“Under the same bright lights, his honesty about his HIV status shattered stigma and saved lives,” said the White House. “The first retired athlete to build a true business empire, he champions underserved communities. With a legendary will and smile, Magic Johnson rose from the playground in Lansing, Michigan to become one of the most beloved athletes of our time.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
