Michael Rappaport Goes After "Joyless" Jimmy Butler For Wanting To Leave Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on from the bench during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Many are questioning why Jimmy Butler wants out of the Miami Heat organization.

He plays for one of the best coaches (Erik Spoelstra) and team presidents (Pat Riley) in the NBA. South Florida offers great weather and plenty of other advantages over other cities.

Actor Michael Rappaport recently questioned why Butler wants to leave in an Instagram post. He responded to Butler not having "joy" playing for the Heat.

Rapport wrote, "Jimmy Buckets aka Joyless Jimmy Butler can’t find Joy play basketball in Miami? There’s a bunch a winter cities that are waiting for you Joyless Jimmy Buckets!!!"

Last week Butler requested a trade in the middle of his sixth season. During his Heat tenure, he led them to two Finals appearances. They lost both but have are one of the most successful teams in that period.

The Phoenix Suns are considered the favorite to land Butler, but the Heat are running into problem trying to find other suitors. There is only a few weeks before the trade deadline.

In the meantime, Rappaport, who has starred in movies such as Higher Learning and Deep Blue Sea, suggested the Heat make it tough as possible for Butler.

"Pat Riley, send him to Detroit in the winter, see how he likes that," Rappaport said. "I got no love for the Miami Heat, but you're playing in Florida tax-free. There's no hawk. There's no wind. There's no Timberland boots. In Miami, it's flip-flops and tank tops."

