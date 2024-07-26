NBA Great Isiah Thomas Says His Era Could Compete Against LeBron James, Steph Curry
Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is done with everything except the `80s.
He refused to believe the new movement of players being athletically inferior to those of today. The common opinion nowadays is his era was too slow to compete in this day. So Thomas recently expressed his thoughts via social media.
It was in response to former player Lou Williams saying LeBron James would win multiple championships if he played back in the day.
Here's what he posted on X: "I find it comical and laughable how some not all people think this is the first generation of basketball players that athletically could run and jump. I'm not sure he would be the best athlete in 1975 all things being equal."
It is common for yesterday's stars to argue with the new-school. The discussions are usually the same. The new players feel they are more skilled and athletic. The old players say they were tougher and more fundamentally sound.
It's a debate that always has fuel, especially because of the Michael Jordan-LeBron greatest player in league history conversation. At 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Jordan dominated a time when his size was ordinary. Meanwhile, the 6-8, 250-pound James is controlling a faster and stronger game.
The only certainty is this discussion will live forever. Unfortunately, we'll never get a true answer of which era was better.
